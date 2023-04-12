It was quite the night for standout senior Micah Canterbury.
The Buffalo Gap star tossed six innings, giving up two earned runs on three hits and three walks while striking out nine on Tuesday.
And while that would be enough to be considered a solid night for most players, Canterbury did one better as he finished the evening 1-for-2 with a run scored, a big-time home run, and two RBIs as the Bison snapped Wilson Memorial’s six-game winning streak with a massive 4-3 Shenandoah District rivalry baseball victory in Swoope.
Dylan Alphin, a senior, added a solo shot for the Bison, while junior infielder Blake Robertson was 2-for-3 with a run scored in the win.
Other contributors for Gap included senior outfielder Luke Tinsley with an RBI single and senior Jackson LaPorte, junior Kody Bright, and sophomore Cooper Cline, who all finished with one hit each.
The Green Hornets had evened up in the score in the top of the fifth on a two-run double from senior Nathan Goff, but it was in the bottom half of that same frame when Canterbury delivered the dagger.
After Bright singled to left with one out on the board to get on base, Canterbury crushed a shot over the right-field fence to make it 4-2.
Wilson started to threaten in the final frame when sophomore infielder Wyatt Wood led off the inning with a solo shot to cut the deficit to one, but Bright was eventually able to escape a jam and help Gap hold on for a win that goes a long way in the district standings.
Seniors Dusty Cash and Blake Rodgers, junior Jaden Rose, and sophomore Ryan McDaniel had one hit apiece for the Hornets.
The Bison (6-2, 2-1 Shenandoah) have now won five of their last six and were back in action Wednesday against Nelson County.
Wilson (6-3, 2-1 Shenandoah) will host Augusta County opponent Fort Defiance in another district showdown on Friday in Fishersville.
