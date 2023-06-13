On Monday, the area’s top baseball standouts put on one last spectacle in their high school careers.
Under the bright lights on Eagle Field at James Madison University’s Veterans Memorial Park, the Mountain team took down the Valley team 12-7 in the 2023 Coaches USA All-Star Game.
Many local stars shined bright, but perhaps none more than Wilson Memorial’s Dusty Cash. Representing the Mountain team, the Bluefield University signee strung together two doubles — one of which drove in three runs — ultimately leading him to win Most Valuable Player for his team.
Cash said it meant a lot to him to showcase his abilities and strongly represent the Green Hornets.
“It’s definitely an honor,” Cash said. “I love making people back home proud.”
Cash knows his baseball career isn’t over just yet, but it was bittersweet knowing his time playing high school ball had ended.
“It’s a little hard, but we came out here and had a good performance,” Cash said. “We have a couple more years ahead in college, so I’m looking forward to it.”
The Mountain team led 3-2 heading into the top of the fourth and put up four spots in the fourth and fifth innings to bust open the lead. The Valley team tried to rally in the bottom of the seventh by mounting four runs but couldn’t complete the comeback.
Clarke County’s Theo Wood earned MVP honors for the Valley team. Wood was honored to play alongside some of the area’s elite players and was happy to spend time with old friends.
“I’ve played with a lot of them before, so it’s just cool to see my friends from around the area,” Wood said.
Wood wanted to win Monday but was more focused on relaxing and having fun — which he said the sport is all about.
“Sometimes I just don’t have fun,” Wood said. “I’m too locked in and trying to succeed every single time, [and] that’s not how baseball works.”
Buffalo Gap’s Micah Canterbury, a Fairmont State signee, contributed nicely for the Mountain team with a three-RBI double in the top of the fifth. Joined by his fellow Buffalo Gap teammate Dylan Alphin, Canterbury was happy to get another chance to play with him and other players he once played travel ball with.
“It felt good to get another last game with them,” Canterbury said.
Canterbury came Monday prepared, perhaps more than most, having had a few games with the Broadway Bruins of the Rockingham County Baseball League under his belt.
Canterbury said the RCBL is an excellent opportunity to stay in shape and get some time on the diamond as he prepares for the next stage in his baseball career.
“I’m just going to continue to play, and it’ll get me ready for this fall at Fairmont,” Canterbury said.
