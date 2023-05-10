Fairmont State signee Micah Canterbury tossed four shutout innings, allowing just three hits and zero walks while striking out 10 as Buffalo Gap took care of Shenandoah District opponent Waynesboro 10-0 in five innings of prep baseball action on Tuesday in Swoope.
Cooper Cline, a sophomore, pitched a perfect fifth with two strikeouts to close it for the Bison.
Junior infielder Blake Robertson was 2-for-4 with a pair of RBIs to lead Gap at the plate, while junior Hunter Showalter had a two-run single and Cline added two RBIs and a run scored.
Luke Tinsley, a senior outfielder, added an RBI single for the Bison, while senior infielder Jackson LaPorte also had a hit and Canterbury and junior catcher Kody Bright each had RBIs.
For the Little Giants, sophomore Zachary Rankin, senior Alex Aleshire, and freshman Haden Morris each had a hit. Morris also tossed 2.2 scoreless innings in relief, allowing one hit and striking out one.
Gap (13-5, 6-4 Shenandoah) returns to action Friday when it travels to Moxie Stadium to take on Staunton in district action, while Waynesboro (1-16, 1-8 Shenandoah) hosts Fort Defiance that night.
