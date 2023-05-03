SWOOPE — Micah Canterbury did what he does best on Tuesday.
The Buffalo Gap senior had another strong performance on the mound, helping the Bison earn a 3-1 win over rival Riverheads in Shenandoah District baseball at home.
Buffalo Gap head coach Josh Wenger gave high praise to Canterbury after the win.
“He’s a gutsy kid that works harder than anybody I’ve ever seen at the high school level,” Wenger said about the Fairmont State baseball signee’s performance. “When he succeeds, I’m glad to see him to do his thing and get into a rhythm. They put some good at-bats together on him but overall, he was working over pitches on different counts and getting consistently weaker contact. That’s a testament to him and his work ethic.”
Gap only needed the three runs from sophomore outfielder Cooper Cline’s bases-clearing double in the bottom of the first to earn an impressive district win.
“Cooper’s putting together a lot of good at-bats,” Wenger said on Cline’s performance. “He’s come up with three huge hits for us this year … He’s come around to be the big hit for us when we need it, so it’s awesome to see and I’m proud of him.”
Riverheads (9-4, 5-2 Shenandoah) had an RBI single in the top of the fourth by freshman Holden Fitzgerald and a tremendous defensive play by junior Trevor Lilley to prevent the Bison’s Jake Tinsley from scoring their fourth run of the game.
But offensively, the Gladiators never got in a rhythm against Canterbury’s pitching.
RHS head coach Rodney Painter was proud of his guy’s for battling throughout.
Junior Brendon Fortune led Riverheads with two hits on the evening.
“I thought it was a good baseball game by both teams,” Painter said. “I think both teams competed, I thought Canterbury did a great job for them on the mound. Threw strikes, and the slider was working really well. I thought [Riverheads sophomore pitcher Levi] Dunlap, for us, really pitched well and kept their hitters off balance.”
The Bison (12-4, 5-3 Shenandoah) return to action Friday at Augusta County opponent Wilson Memorial for a big district battle, while the Gladiators will host Fort Defiance.
