She admitted she didn’t know if she’d ever be able to play again.
Page County senior Caris Lucas is a key piece to a young Page County girls basketball lineup this season.
Practically a walking double-double, Lucas serves as not only a prolific scorer but also a key leader for the Panthers in the locker room this season.
“I’ve been playing since I can remember,” Lucas said. “I had to have surgery on my hip. It was like a three-year recovery from first grade to third grade. So, I wasn't really sure about if I was going to be able to play sports.”
Lucas faced her fair share of adversity early in life. From the surgery to changing schools as she grew up, playing basketball was the constant. After the procedure, Lucas said as she began getting into recreation league play she started learning how much she loved basketball.
“I started playing and I just developed a love for the game like no other,” Lucas said. “I mean, I play volleyball, too, but it's so much different. I've been playing since I can remember and I just love the sport.”
Well, the Page County standout is now in the best physical shape of her career as Lucas navigates through her senior season and her, along with senior Gracie Mason, are the backbones to the Panthers.
Led by PCHS coach E.J. Wyant, Page County is hoping to make some noise when it returns to action next week in the Region 2B playoffs.
“They have heart and grit,” Wyant said. “I'm just I'm proud of them because they've invested a lot into our program.”
Lucas arrived at Page County from Mt. Carmel Christian Academy and Wyant said she was primarily a 3-point shooter at first. As her years have gone on as a Panther, she’s developed into an all-around player.
“Not only does she shoot the ball well, but she also can drive now,” Wyant said. “She does a good job finishing on two feet. And she's also grown defensively as well. She's really developed into an all-around player.”
Lucas said her focus on training, improvement and preparation comes in the form of practices. She started at Page County as an offensive force but through scrimmages and shooting sequences that put players in a difficult situation to score, the seniors become a strong defensive presence as well.
She also calls her playing style “intense.” The once quiet Panther has found her voice over the years and now isn’t afraid to talk to her teammates about things that need adjusting or setting up plays the correct way.
“It's just I play to win,” Lucas said. “I'm just playing, having fun, but playing to win and playing intense.”
Wyant said one of her biggest assets as a senior is her defense and it’s something Lucas prides herself in. It’s a skill she’s developed while at Page and one of the biggest emphasis she puts on a game.
“Defense, I definitely take it personally,” Lucas said. “If you score on me, that's not OK with me. So I do my best to, you know, shut them, whoever I'm guarding, down.”
But as she’s developed her skills over the years, she’s also learned how to be a leader and a teammate — two skills essential for a successful basketball team. Lucas has learned when to push the group and when to use her intense style to benefit the Panthers, her teammates said.
“She's telling you the truth the whole time,” Mason said. “So, she just stays on us and pushes us to push ourselves harder.”
But, even when pushing the team, at the end of the day it’s the spirit that’s led to her falling in love with the school tucked away in the mountains. Wyant said she’s invested in Page County and that’s why younger players look up to her.
“We just all love having fun and love playing basketball,” Lucas said. “Knowing that you want to win and trying our hardest and playing 100 percent every chance we get out on the court, whether it's in practice or in a game.”
Lucas said she finds it rewarding to help the freshmen and sophomores as she, along with Mason, took a heightened role on the court. Senior Leah Hilliard went down with an injury in the opening game against Broadway, so Lucas and company have stepped up.
“It's been really, really hard at times but really, really fun to work with some younger players,” Lucas said. “I guess I intimidate people sometimes when I don't mean to. But once people get to know me, I'm the biggest kid."
Described as versatile, electric and a leader, Lucas can shoot the ball well in difficult situations and go toe-to-toe with some of the Bull Run District’s best. At the same time, she leads by example and sets the precedent for players to follow. Lucas is what Wyant said “embodies what the program is.”
Throughout her life, the senior has dealt with adversity. In her last season in Page County blue, she’s teaching the up-and-coming Panthers about those challenges and how to overcome them, on and off the court. But through those challenges, her experience at Page County is something that she cherishes.
“[Coming] in here, it was really like intimidating because I didn't know how I was going to do or how people were going to interact with me,” Lucas said. “But [there were] so many good times, I couldn't have asked for better people to be around."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.