It's a program he's grown up around and takes pride in being part of.
"I have been a Blue Streak my entire life," Josh Carico said.
The 2001 Harrisonburg alum resigned as the school's head football coach on Thursday due to "personal reasons" per a press release released that night.
HHS principal Melissa Hensley told the Daily News-Record that Carico's resignation was "unexpected and was received earlier this week."
"I would like to thank the Blue Streaks community," Carico said. "From the parents, relatives, former players, alumni, teachers, future players, the team moms and the current players. Unfortunately, at this time, I just feel it is the best decision for the football program for me to step down as the head coach."
Carico guided Harrisonburg to a 3-3 record this spring in his one season as head coach, falling to William Fleming in the first round of the Region 5D playoffs.
While at Harrisonburg as a player, Carico played under legendary coach Tim Sarver. He then played at Bridgewater College under Michael Clark and graduated in 2005 with a degree in information systems management and a minor in business. He was a member of Bridgewater's 2001 Stagg Bowl National Championship runner-up squad.
The Blue Streaks are the second city/county team to now be searching for a head coach after 11-year East Rockingham coach Donnie Coleman resigned last month to take on the athletic director job at Turner Ashby.
"We understand the replacement of Coach Carico is time sensitive with the season beginning in just a few short weeks," Hensley said. "We have already begun the search for an interim head coach."
Hensley added: "Harrisonburg High School appreciates Coach Carico's dedication to program. We wish him the best."
