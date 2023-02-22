STRASBURG — If basketball fans were looking for a game that defines the postseason, Tuesday's matchup at Strasburg High School was it.
There was a back-and-forth game between fifth-seeded East Rockingham and fourth-seeded Strasburg in the Region 2B boys basketball quarterfinals on Millson French Court, and it was a thriller.
The Rams nailed critical free throws down the stretch to gain the edge and pull off a 45-41 victory to advance to the regional semifinals on Thursday, where they'll travel to top-seeded Clarke County.
"It's been a one- or two-possession game both times we've played them," Strasburg head coach Larry Fox said. "If you look at our district as a whole, every night is such a dogfight between the top four or five teams. On any given night, you can win by four or five or lose by four or five. It's just been that way the whole year."
Fox felt the difference in the game was Griffin Carter hitting a floater with 47 seconds left, which gave them a two-point lead. After Kain Shifflett's missed trey with 18 seconds left for ERHS, Strasburg gained possession.
Carter ultimately put the game away with two made foul shots — giving Strasburg a four-point advantage with 4.2 seconds on the clock.
"If you ask each kid how important free throws are, I think they would understand," Fox said. "We spend quite a bit of time working on free throws, probably more than any other team."
Carter and Ryan Roller led the Rams with 14 points each. After the big win, Carter said he knows the importance of shooting at the line and feels like he's hitting his stride as a free throw shooter as the playoffs begin.
"I wasn't so hot of a free throw shooter early on in the season," Carter said. "I think I've found my stroke. Coach Fox makes us shoot around, then we'll go get water [and] have to shoot free throws for four or five minutes and make 10 or 15 before we can even start practicing again."
Neither team got a significant edge over the other, as the narrowest margin was only a few points. Carter knew it would be a tight game and that a good crowd would be on hand to witness it.
That combination provided for the perfect playoff atmosphere, but Carter said no one on the Strasburg roster is "too big" for the moment.
"We feed off of that, for sure," Carter said. "When they were chanting 'defense' and stuff, it's no better feeling than chanting and knowing they're all behind you. It feels really good."
After their district finals clash against Madison County, Fox told Mountaineers head coach Ben Breeden how great the energy was for both teams that night and how it'll benefit them in similar situations.
On Tuesday, that was the case in a win-or-go-home scenario.
"Of course, having the home-court advantage probably made the difference in the game," Fox said.
Shifflett led the Eagles (16-9) with 17 points, while Xavier Butler tallied 10 points in what ended up being the final high school game of his career.
East Rock head coach Carey Keyes wishes they would have made a run at the finals for their lone senior after all he's done for the program, but he knows there's no shame in falling short to Strasburg (18-7).
"It's a tough first round matchup," Keyes said. "Strasburg's as good as anybody in the region [and] no one will be surprised if they win the region. That's how close our region is and how much balance there is. Hat's off to them, they made more plays down the stretch than us."
Keyes thought if they could've hit some open 3-pointers they found, they could've stretched the lead. He felt they didn't find good looks in the last few possessions and settled for more challenging shots, which he felt would be a learning experience for his relatively young squad moving forward.
Keyes said his young team exceeded expectations this season and looks forward to the future.
"We came in with the attitude that we're still going to win, regardless of who we lost last year," Keyes said. "We had some young players who stepped up this year and will have much more depth coming back next year."
The Rams' postseason run lives to see another day as they advance to the semifinal round. Fox said the key for them moving forward is executing the small things, as every facet of the game matters in the playoffs.
"We don't necessarily think it's a small thing at the moment," Fox said. "When you go back and look at a game like this, all the small things are really all the big things. It all adds up at the end of the day to a two-basket game. We just got to work on understanding the value of each possession on both ends of the court."
