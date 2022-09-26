All of the golfers at Monday's Region 2B Golf Championships were facing tough conditions.
It was Central who handled the conditions the best.
The Falcons won the Region 2B title with a team score of 377. The tournament was held at Heritage Oaks Golf Course in Harrisonburg.
Mountain View finished second with a 381. Both teams advance to the Virginia High School League Class 2 State Golf Championships on Oct. 10 at Olde Mill Golf Resort in Laurel Fork.
Strasburg junior Tinleigh Rusher shot an 87 to finish second overall and also advanced to the state tournament.
"Based off the course conditions and the wind and everything and the pressure, we came out here and got the job done," Central coach Dustin Thomas said. "We came away with our ultimate goal this season -- to be region champs."
The Falcons were led by Will Gochenour, who shot an 88 and tied for third overall. Last week on the same course, Gochenour shot a 101, but came back strong a week later to lead the Falcons. Gochenour said it was tough with the windy conditions on Monday.
"The course was definitely a little harder than usual, the wind doesn't help any," Gochenour said. "The pin locations were a little rough for some of the holes. Some of the greens were harder to read than others. You had to work around it and that's what we did. ...It's crazy to think about [winning the region title and going to states]. At the beginning of the year none of us thought that we would get this far. We thought that Clarke [County] would destroy us or Mountain View. But we were able to pull through. [Going to states] is something I wanted to do last year and I came up short of doing that. So I'm happy to do it with the team this year."
Thomas said he knew Gochenour would bounce back after a bad round last week.
"Knowing Will played probably one of the worst rounds he's probably ever played, I knew he was going to come back today hungry, ready to bounce back," Thomas said. "And that's exactly what he did. And he led us to a region championship. So I couldn't be more happy for him."
Rusher said she was surprised that she finished second, considering she didn't think she played her best.
"It's crazy to me that I didn't do as well as I could have done, but still being second overall is crazy," Rusher said. "I was not expecting that at all. Coming in, I wasn't even expecting to advance to the state round. So it's definitely relieving and showing that my practice and everything [paid off]."
Rusher will have a decision to make. She can play in the regular state tournament in two weeks or she can go and play in the girls state tournament, held later in October. Golfers aren't allowed to play in both.
Rusher said she's leaning towards playing in the one with boys and girls in two weeks and added that it feels great to advance to the state tournament, regardless.
"It's definitely been a goal of mince since I first started playing golf, since I've only been playing for three years," Rusher said. "I don't really know how to feel. It's crazy that I've actually accomplished my goals. It's just crazy to me that it's actually happened. Because I've always seen my friends make it to states for other sports and now I can actually say I've accomplished my goals by making it to states as well. I'm just hoping that my hard work pays off and I shoot a better score there as well."
Central's other top performers were Nathan Eye (95), Ethan Hoover (95), Luke Williams (99), Brody Beaune (104) and Brady Barr (105).
"With my kids they're so happy-go-lucky, they love the sport of golf, but they don't get to the point where they stress about it," Thomas said. "They go out there. They get one bad hole, they bounce back and play another one and just play great. They lift each other up. They knew this was a team thing, it wasn't going to take just one man. So they were all encouraging each other when they saw each other on the course throughout the day. And we had a good day. So we can't be more happy for them."
Mountain View had won every district match all season, but had their worst round of the season on Monday.
"It's not at all what we wanted," Mountain View coach Brady Kibler said. "We played the actual worst round we could ever play and we saved it for the worst day. Fortunately, we're lucky enough that our worst day got us good enough to make it on and continue playing golf. ...We just weren't very good at recovering today. We let a couple bad holes destroy the round."
The Generals were led by Andrew Wymer (92), Stuart Pirtle (96), Aiden Springer (96), Joey McNamara (97), Jackson Saeler (101) and Wyatt Fleming (110).
"Nobody's happy about the performance, but we're excited to move on," Kibler said. "We're going to talk about the stuff that didn't go so hot. And then I'll remind them we get another chance in a couple weeks."
Clarke County finished third with a 395, while East Rockingham was fourth with a 422. Madison County's Cai Clark shot an 81 to win top individual honors. Clark, Rusher and East Rockingham's Camden Clem (88) each advanced to the state tournament as individuals.
Mountain View went to the state tournament last year, at the same golf course as this year, and finished eighth. Kibler said he hopes the team can have a better showing in two weeks.
"I like the fact that two of our guys have played there," Kibler said. "We'll be able to get a practice round in. It will be good to get them down there and kind of away from the area and play a different course. It's a beautiful course. It's exciting to have a little bit of experience going into that, and experience with the stage."
Thomas said the state tournament will be a great experience for his squad.
"It will be a first-time experience for me, a first-time experience for everybody else," Thomas said. "It's something that we've been talking about. Something that we're eager to go tackle, see what it's about, and I just couldn't be more excited for the boys."
