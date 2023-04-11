Another dominant effort helped Central cruise to a 9-0 girls tennis home win over Bull Run District opponent Clarke County on Monday.
Mallory Hutton, a sophomore, led the Falcons with an impressive 8-2 win at No. 1 singles, while senior Madison Marston earned an 8-0 win at No. 2 and Peyton DiNardo won the No. 3 match by a score of 8-1.
Juniors Macy Harris and Bailey Sheetz, along with sophomore Rylee Sherfey, earned wins at the No. 4 through No. 6 spots in singles.
In the doubles matches for the Falcons, Hutton, and DiNardo rolled to an 8-2 victory at No. 1, while Marston and Harris won 8-5 at No. 2, and Sheetz and senior Kaylee Fainter earned an 8-6 win at No. 3.
Central (4-2, 2-1 Bull Run) was back in action Tuesday with a non-district match against Warren County, while the Eagles (2-5, 1-2 Bull Run) host East Rockingham in a district match on Thursday.
