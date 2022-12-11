SALEM — Central head football coach Mike Yew wanted to make sure his players had a day to remember on the final day of football season — no matter what the result on the field was.
So Central reached out to Virginia Tech and asked if they could get in a practice at Virginia Tech's indoor practice facility. Virginia Tech agreed to let them do it and Yew surprised his players on Saturday morning before the game.
"I learned years ago from my coaches when you have a chance to do something special, which is what we had today to play in a state championship game, you make the entire day as special for those kids as you can," Yew said. "They had no idea. We rolled up in Blacksburg. They look out the bus and there's Lane Stadium. ... They ran around there like it was Christmas morning, and that was awesome."
The players said it was something they won't forget.
"That definitely made this day memorable," Central senior Gaige Lewis said. "A very good experience and one that I won't forget."
It was one of many great memories the Falcons had this season. Even though they fell 34-7 in the Virginia High School League Class 2 state championship to Graham on Saturday, the players were proud of all the accomplishments they had this season.
"I'm holding my head high," Lewis said. "And I'm happy we made it 15 weeks into the season. Not many teams get to say they did that."
Central made history this season with the first football team from the school to advance to the state championship game. The Falcons also won their second straight regional title.
The Falcons had 16 seniors, and Yew said they were a special group.
"They were a good group of juniors last year," Yew said. "A lot of them were role players last year, and this year they stepped into more of a leadership role. And that's what it's all about. Next year's seniors, that are juniors now. We hope do the same thing."
