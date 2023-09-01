WOODSTOCK — A week after Central knocked off state power Riverheads, the Falcons reverted back to a bad habit that plagued the team last season: a slow start.
It took a quarter for the Falcons to get rolling as a unit, which allowed East Rockingham to jump out to an early seven-point lead.
But once Central found its rhythm, the Falcons were hard to keep pace with as they exploded for 19 points in the fourth quarter to beat the Eagles 40-14 on Friday night at home.
“Slow start, it’s frustrating at times because I know what our potential is, and how good we can be,” Central head coach Mike Yew said. “That was the thing that was annoying, we started a little bit slow. We didn’t do it last week, and I thought we turned a corner. It was a little bit of a habit for us last year.”
“But in the end,” Yew added, “we made a few tweaks and things really started going for us after that first drive.”
Central’s offensive explosion came via its stout run game led by Davon Ridgley and Tyler Forbes, who seemed to become harder to tackle as the game waned on.
The senior duo helped spark the fourth-quarter _ after East Rock pulled within one score to start the final period of play. It was Ridgley’s 43-yard scamper that set up Forbes’ 13-yard touchdown run on the ensuing play.
“[We’re] like a two-headed monster,” Ridgley said. “We both put in the work. Sometimes you get that few seconds where you’re selfish and you wanted the touchdown, but really all that matters is that we win games. That’s all I care about.”
From there, it was all Central as Forbes found the end zone with just over five minutes left in the game, and freshman wide receiver Chris Brown capped the contest with a 13-yard touchdown run just under two minutes later.
Ridgley paced Central’s rushing attack with 20 carries for 173 yards and a touchdown, while Forbes added another 14 carries for 120 yards and three scores.
The two backs led the Falcons’ offense, and Forbes welcomed the rise of Ridgley this fall. It not only helped the team, but it also gives him a chance to catch his breath and isn’t relied upon for 30 carries a night as a two-way player.
“[It’s] very nice,” Forbes said. “I get a break whenever I want since I play defense and offense. I get to be refreshed and ready to go back at it again.”
In all, Central ran for 357 yards and five touchdowns against East Rock’s defense that allowed 208 yards on the ground in its season-opening win at Luray last week.
The Falcons worked past their slow start, which Forbes thought was caused by the team not having school the past two days with the Shenandoah County Fair being held across the street from the school this week.
Ridgley thought it was something else, an underestimation of East Rock. But either way, the Falcons found a way to close out the contest.
“Just keep playing football,” Ridgley said. “It’s not over until the clock hits zero. … I feel like we underestimated East Rock after playing a big team like Riverheads. Last year we had the same problem early in the season. I feel like we’re a second-half team.”
While the slow start wasn’t Yew’s favorite thing to see in his team’s second game of the season, he said he’d take that kind of win over a perfect start with the opposite end result.
“I’m always happy with a win, regardless of how it happens,” Yew said. “An ugly win is always better than a pretty loss. But the thing is, we bounced back. We started a little slow, but we bounced back.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.