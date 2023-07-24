2022-23 ALL-VALLEY FOOTBALL DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Central's Nathan Lopez

WOODSTOCK — It’s hard to define Nathan Lopez’s position regarding the gridiron.

At times, he’s used as a run-stopper in the middle. In other moments, he may be on the edge.

“We use him wherever we need him to stop people,” Central head coach Mike Yew said.

Lopez is the 2022-23 Daily News-Record All-Valley Football Defensive Player of the Year.

The all-state wrestler has been a steady force for the past two seasons for the Falcons, who reached the Virginia High School League Class 2 state title game this past season, but his game elevated in 2022.

As the Bull Run District and Region 2B Player of the Year, he was a dominating force defensively.

“When he was a freshman, we knew he was pretty special,” Yew said. “He just wasn’t real big yet. We watched him track down kids on the JV team, and were like, ‘OK, he’s going to be pretty good. His sophomore year was pretty good and then his junior year, he just exploded all around in his game.”

Between that sophomore year and last year’s junior campaign, Lopez grew at least an inch and put on over 20 pounds in muscle — progress that was evident when watching him overpower offenses last fall.

He finished as a first-team VHSL Class 2 all-state selection by year’s end and has Division I interest.

“He has an offer from Maine so far,” Yew said earlier this year. “But he’s going to camps this summer in Virginia Tech, U.Va., Wake Forest, [James Madison], Liberty. Hopefully he can get evaluated there, too.”

The 6-foot-2, 215-pounder carries a unique combination of sheer size along with speed and athleticism.

He led Central with 180 tackles last season, totaling 12 sacks and 27 tackles for a loss in the process.

“Nathan has a rare combination of size and athleticism in the Bull Run and plays with a high motor,” Clarke County head coach Casey Childs said. “ You have to know where he is aligned on pre-snap and game plan for each play because if you don't, he's making plays in the backfield. Rarely can you single-block him, especially at the point of attack, as he's incredibly long and athletic.”

In addition to his big tackling numbers, he had six forced fumbles and recovered four of those.

“Nathan is a talented player who was hard to block,” Strasburg head coach Mark Roller said. “He was quick off the ball and was always around it. He has long arms and does a good job of pressing and reading. We certainly had to game plan around him. He’s a tough and talented kid that gives you everything.”

Lopez won a VHSL Class 2 heavyweight state title in wrestling in the winter, and he admitted that when he’s on the gridiron against opposing offensive linemen, his athleticism and speed are a major advantage.

“It definitely helps,” Lopez said. “Speed and being quick is the best thing for a defensive lineman. If they can’t catch you, they can’t block you. I’ve played defensive for nine years, so it comes natural to me.”

He said the key to being a good edge rusher or defensive lineman comes from having a high IQ.

As he goes into his senior season, Lopez said he’s focused on eclipsing 200 totals individually, and naturally, he said he hopes to help lead the Falcons on one more postseason run — regardless of position.

“It’s an honor to be able to play for this team and go to the places we’ve been going,” Lopez said. “Next year, I just hope we can take it one step further.”