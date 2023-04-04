NEW MARKET — It’s been a hard season for Central’s baseball team, but things may finally be looking up.
With no seniors on the squad, the Falcons lost their first seven games until getting a big non-district baseball win over Shenandoah County rival Mountain View last week.
“Its been brutal to be honest with you,” Central head coach Sean Semones said after the win over Mountain View. “I can’t cut it any other way. Obviously, we’re 1-7, and we’ve had some tight ballgames where we’ve been close early in the season. And a couple of times we were tied up or even leading — we just fall off. We just haven’t been able to put a complete game together. I’m putting that behind me. We’re moving forward. We’re going to go off this win and hopefully come back against Madison [County] and get another.”
Semones said he’d seen a lot of good things from the younger players on the squad. The Falcons have three freshmen, two sophomores, and six juniors on the team.
“We’re putting in a lot of work,” Semones said. “Practice [on Thursday] was great. We were on a tight schedule and there was no attitude. Everybody was willing, coachable. These kids are very coachable and they’re getting better and better. I can’t complain. It’s just awesome to get a win, and we’re just looking forward from here.”
Central junior Allen Brill said he’d seen some real positives from the younger players.
“It’s definitely a learning experience being one of the older guys,” Brill said. “We’ve got a lot of young guys who care about the game, come in and work hard every day. And it’s starting to show off in games. We just needed a little bit of time and it’s coming around. They’ve really bought into the coaching, just work hard every day at practice, every game. It’s going to turn around.”
The Falcons have allowed an average of over nine runs a game, but they have shown improvement in recent games. Semones said a big problem had been the defense. The Falcons have averaged over four errors per contest this season but only had two in the win over Mountain View.
Juniors Nathan Eye and Clayton Sherman and sophomore Isaac Barb have led the pitching staff. So far this season, Barb is leading the way with a 4.77 ERA and 22 strikeouts in 14.2 innings. Sherman has a 4.92 ERA with 17 strikeouts in 15.2 innings.
In the win over Mountain View, Barb had a strong outing in relief, with 11 strikeouts in 5.2 innings.
Semones said Brill, the catcher, has also greatly impacted the pitching staff.
“Allen Brill was phenomenal [on Friday], Semones said. “He was blocking the balls. What made Isaac [Barb] so great and effective was the ability of Allen to be able to block those balls in the dirt. Because we got to throw pitches in the dirt, curve balls in the dirt, and keep them off balance, and they were chasing a lot. And Allen did a [heck of a] job back there.”
Brill said he sees a lot of potential in Central’s pitching staff.
“Nathan, Clayton and Isaac — that’s three good pitchers right there,” Brill said. “So I feel very confident in them.”
The Falcons have also struggled at the plate, and they are averaging only 2.5 runs per game. Sherman leads the team with a .300 batting average, five RBIs, and three runs scored.
The players believe things are starting to turn around for them now.
“We were at little shaky at the beginning,” Barb said. “But overall I think we’re getting better as the season’s going on.”
“I feel like we’re starting to communicate better, and getting along pretty good,” Sherman said. “And we’re all just trying to work together as a team, and put games together and win.”
Semones said one thing that has helped had been the leadership of the six juniors.
“Those juniors like Allen, Clayton Christian Kellican, Dakota [Kibler], they’ve all had to step up for us as juniors,” Semones said. “And just take the leadership role at an early age in their career, and they’ve been great.”
The Falcons (1-7, 1-4 Bull Run) host Page County on April 11. The team is hoping the win over Mountain View is the start of more victories and success.
“I feel like confidence does a lot,” Sherman said. “I feel like we are going to win a lot of games from here on out.”
