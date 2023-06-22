Aaron Heishman couldn't have been happier.
The 2010 Central graduate is the head of sports science and reconditioning for the NHL's newly crowned Stanley Cup champion Vegas Golden Knights.
"It's been an incredible experience," Heishman said in a phone interview on Tuesday. "It's pretty surreal."
Heishman said that being so close to the players, he was very excited for them and everyone in the organization.
"It's incredible," Heishman said. "I think I have a little bit of a different outlook getting to take it all in. I'm new to hockey, obviously I knew about the Stanley Cup and what it means. And I've also got to work with a lot of members of our team. I've seen them injured, and you see them at this low point, and then you get to see them at the highest of the high. And it's just unbelievable. I think that's one of the things that I've enjoyed most about it. And it's kind of our job anyways to make sure that they're out in the best position to be successful. And just getting to see that come into fruition -- it's hard to put into words, honestly."
Heishman said he was in the locker room, where he usually is for games when the final seconds ticked off the clock. He said his wife, Lindsey, also a Central graduate, could also be at the game and came down on the ice for the celebration afterward.
Heishman said it was also a great experience to hold up the Stanley Cup trophy during the celebration.
"It felt unbelievable," Heishman said. "It's a lot of hard work that goes into it. And there's so many people involved to make it happen. I'm just so fortunate to get to lift the Cup like that, and get to do it with the guys that we work with every day. Most people probably don't realize I likely spend more time with our performance and medical staff and players than I do my own wife, it feels like, during the season. You just spend so much time with them. It's really nice to see this happen for the group."
As the head of sports science and reconditioning for the Golden Knights, Heishman said he leads all of their sports science initiatives and athlete monitoring strategies and does much research.
Heishman said one part of his job that takes a good chunk of time is working with the players as they return from injury.
"If an athlete is out with some kind of injury, usually more than two weeks or three weeks, I'll lead their training and conditioning over that time course," Heishman said. "So say if they break a bone, we're training with them the next day because there's so many things you need to improve and can improve. So I'll be working with our sports medicine team to really return that athlete back to the ice safely and as soon as possible. With that I'll be working with our team doctors and our sports medicine staff, our atheletic trainers to guide the athlete through the rehab process."
Heishman said he really loves his job and enjoys working with the players.
"It's a really cool job," Heishman said. "But one of the primary things for me coming here was I still wanted to coach athletes. I wanted to have a sports science role, but still work day-to-day with the athletes and coach athletes. So I get to do that, but then I also get to do an outlet of innovative projects and internal research. And kind of guide more of the research and sports science initiatives for our organization in the physical performance side."
Heishman said he doesn't travel with the team very often for games, and that's another thing he enjoys about it. He usually stays in Las Vegas to work with the players who are injured.
Heishman started his journey as a graduate assistant in strength and conditioning with the University of Virginia's men's basketball team in 2014.
"I really liked bridging the gap between applied performance and research, what things we saw in the lab," Heishman said. "And I realized at U.Va. with my mentor there, Mike Curtis, that we could really develop players by using science and gain a competitive advantage that way."
He then went to the University of Oklahoma, where he worked with the men's and women's basketball teams and men's tennis team for several years.
"I had a unique experience there where I was a graduate teaching assistant," Heishman said. "I was part of a lab, a research lab on campus — an intermuscular laboratory. And then I interned with men's basketball with Bryce Daub, he's head of performance for men's basketball. So I got to help sports science there with men's and women's basketball. And in my fourth year, I was finishing up my PHD, I also got hired full-time as the assistant director of basketball performance in sports science."
Heishman said he did that for two years but decided he wanted to do something different and then found the job with Vegas.
"I knew that it was a really good organization, a competitive organization," Heishman said. "So I took a chance and applied. It's an incredible staff here too that I got to be on board with. And I can't say enough good stuff about the organization. It was good for me to expand my range, and I think I brought value because I was from a different background than hockey. But there's a lot of things that are similar in what I do here as what I did with basketball."
Heishman said his experiences at U.Va. and Oklahoma helped him get to where he is.
Hesihman said he feels fortunate to have the job he has and work for the organization that he is.
"Not many organizations have my position right?" Heishman said. "It's pretty rare to have head of sport science and it shows how innovative everyone is from our owner to our president and our GM, our director of performance and herd athletic trainer -- that's my direct supervisor. It just shows how innovative they are. And I try to put the guys in the best position as possible."
Vegas had a solid regular season winning 51 games and a Western Conference-best 111 points to earn the top seed in the West for the playoffs. They lost the first game of the playoffs but were tied or leading each series throughout the rest of the playoffs.
Vegas is one of the newest teams in the league. The Golden Knights lost in the Stanley Cup Finals to the Washington Capitals in the 2017-18 season, their first year as a franchise. Heishman said many of his co-workers in the performance and medical staff have been here from the beginning and he was happy for them to be a part of the win this season.
Heishman said one of the best parts of his job is seeing the players come back successfully from their rehab.
"You spend so much time with them," Heishman said. "And it can be a challenging time to go through, because they want to be playing. So it can be challenging. So it's super fullfilling to be there and help them get back to the ice. And it's great when they go back and have an impact on the game, they're feeling really well. And it's probably my favorite part of the process."
In January, Heishman had another achievement as he was inducted into Central's Athletic Hall of Fame. The former standout basketball player said he was devastated that he couldn't be there for the ceremony, but it meant a lot to be in the Hall of Fame.
"It's great, it's incredible," Heishman said. "I wouldn't be here in this position without the opportunities at Central in general. Sports is one thing, teaching me how to be competitive. I worked with coach (Jeff) Walters, coach (Roger) Wilkins, coach (Mickey Clinedinst). Those guys taught me how to be competitive, and I see that in my job now. It's every day I try to be the best person in my area. We just try to win our area every day, and make sure that we're doing the most for players to put them in the best position ...And obviously the opportunities I got through FFA and science projects, science projects in high school. Those just kind of manifest and laid a good foundation for me, that I was able to develop those skill sets later."
Heishman said right after the Golden Knights won, he received over 100 texts from people back home congratulating him. He said he is still trying to catch up with everyone that texted him.
Even though it's the offseason, Heishman is still super busy with the Golden Knights. He said he is meeting with scouts to go over potential draft picks for the upcoming NHL draft on July 7 and 8. He said there is also a team camp in which prospects that are signed with Vegas will come in for evaluations. Heishman said he also continues to work with any of the injured players the team has, working through their rehab process.
Heishman said it's been a blessing to work for Vegas, and he loves his job there.
"I can't say thanks enough to the organization for bringing me here, and my direct supervisor Jay Mellette," Heishman said. "It's hard to get the opportunities, I believe. And I'm just super thankful to be a part of it."
