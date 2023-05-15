WOODSTOCK — Central seniors Luc Retrosi and Trynda Mantz are headed to Division II schools next season.
The pair were part of six Central athletes recognized on Monday afternoon at a signing ceremony in the school’s cafeteria.
Retrosi is headed to Glenville State University for football, while Mantz will join her sister and play softball at Shepherd University.
“I really do like the school,” Retrosi said of Glenville State. “It’s really my style — nice and secluded. It’s a really beautiful campus, facilities are great, coaches are great. I’m really excited to go there and just do my thing.”
Retrosi will be a place kicker for Glenville State. Retrosi had a stellar season at Central this past year, making nine of 10 field goal attempts. He also set the school record with a 49-yard field goal.
Central football coach Mike Yew said he is friends with Glenville State head football coach Mike Kellar, and when he mentioned Retrosi, it didn’t take long for Kellar to be interested.
“I called him and it took about four seconds for him to say I want him,” Yew said. “I told him what kind of leg he had, how well he kicked, how many touchbacks he had. And Coach Kellar said ‘My kicker’s graduating. Get him up here. I want to offer him tomorrow.’ So it was just a matter of getting him up there. And he held true to his promise. And just happy for Luc that he’s going somewhere that they need someone. And hopefully he’ll have the opportunity to play right off the bat.”
Retrosi said he went for a visit in January and signed with the school in February.
Glenville State went 7-4 last season, including 6-4 in the Mountain East Conference.
Retrosi, a first-team Class 2 All-State selection, said he’s hoping to win the starting job as a freshman.
“I’m going to compete for a starting spot freshman year,” Retrosi said. “I’m excited. I’m going to do my best to earn it. ... We have 19 returning starters. So hopefully we can go out and make some magic happen.”
Mantz knows Shepherd’s softball program well and has known one of her future teammates — her sister Alex — all her life.
Mantz said she had an offer from Division I Belmont University in Nashville, Tennessee, but felt like Shepherd was a better fit.
“I’m really excited,” Mantz said. “I can’t wait to play with my sister. And Shepherd’s really my home away from home. ...I like being far enough where I’m not coming home every day, but close enough to where if I need to come home I can.”
Mantz committed to Shepherd last spring. She said that she stopped looking once she had her first two offers since she knew she would choose one of those schools.
Last year Mantz, a pitcher, led Central with a 2.10 Earned Run Average, a 13-5 record, and 205 strikeouts in 120 innings.
This season Mantz has been hampered by injuries but still has a 2.10 ERA, a 6-4 record, and 89 strikeouts in 60 innings.
Mantz said she likes Shepherd’s team and has been able to meet the group through her sister.
“I’ve stayed up at Shepherd with Alex,” Mantz said. “So I’ve gotten to know the coach really well and the players.”
Shepherd went 19-20 this season with a 9-7 record in the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference.
Trynda Mantz said Alex Mantz, a 2019 Central graduate, is taking a fifth year at Shepherd so the pair can play together. Alex Mantz is a catcher for Shepherd.
“We’re both really excited,” Trynda Mantz said.
Central softball coach Timmy Wakeman said it fits Trynda Mantz well.
Wakeman said it’s good for the other players in the program to see a teammate going to the next level.
“I think it helps your program when you have kids that are signing letters of intent to play at the next level,” Wakeman said. “Then they all know ‘hey it’s possible if I just work hard, stay the course, I can do the same thing.”
Four other Central athletes were honored at the ceremony on Monday for signing with Division 3 schools. They were James Bland (football, Keystone College), Gaige Lewis (football, Shenandoah University), Camden Reedy (wrestling, Shenandoah University), and Madison Marston (women’s tennis, Bridgewater College).
Yew said seeing three of his players playing at the next level was excellent. Central has had much success in football the last two years, winning back-to-back regional titles and advancing to the Class 2 state final this past season.
“Exciting is an understatement,” Yew said. “I’m wishing the best for all three. I’m hoping to go see all three play in the time to come. ...For me it’s kind of come full circle with these kids. Winning, I think, gets more exposure and with more exposure comes more opportunities. And I think these kids are getting the opportunities they strongly deserve.”
