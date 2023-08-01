WOODSTOCK — Tyler Forbes wasn't sure what to expect last Thursday morning for Central's first football practice.
The Central senior running back/linebacker knew the Falcons lost 17 seniors from last year's squad but said he was pleasantly surprised with what he saw from the team's first practice.
"We lost a lot of kids, and I was going in expecting some bad things," Forbes said after the team's morning practice. "But we came out way way better — blew my expectations out the water. ... We're looking way prepared. We've got some big boys up front, wide receivers are running their routes great. The running backs are going through everything perfectly. I think we've got a great season ahead this year."
The Falcons won the Region 2B title the last two seasons. Two years ago, they advanced to the Class 2 state semifinals. Last year Central went 12-3, losing in the Class 2 state championship game to Graham.
Central head coach Mike Yew said he had 38 dressed out for the team at the first practice, but he's expecting another 10-12 kids to join the team within the next week.
Yew said the program's success helps generate more enthusiasm around the program.
"I think [the success] is tremendous because it creates excitement that kids look for," Yew said. "Kids want to be a part of something special. And these kids that are going to be seniors have been part of something the last two years that was never done before. And even the kids that graduated last year and the year before were part of something that had never been done before. So the young kids see this and they think, 'Man, we had a chance to play in the state semifinals two years ago, and we lost a heartbreaker in the state championship game last year. And they certainly want to build on that. And I know the mindset of our seniors is to hopefully go one step further."
Yew said he was pleased with how things went for the season's first practice. He said they had a chance to work on some of the summer camp drills, and the kids picked things up quickly.
Central senior defensive lineman/tight end Nathan Lopez said the team chemistry was good, and he was delighted with what he saw from some of the younger players.
"We all got our stuff done, we all knew it by heart," Lopez said. "Our team's looking pretty good. You can tell all the younger kids are out here working hard trying to build us up. So I appreciate it from them. They got talent and heart so that will definitely pay off."
Central junior quarterback Nick Barahona is coming off his first year as starting quarterback and said he feels much more comfortable this season.
"I'm definitely more experienced than being a sophomore last year, because I was the youngest guy on the team — the only sophomore starter," Barahona said. "But now I'm experienced and I'm expected to be a leader. Last year I had the seniors to look up to, but now the underclassmen are going to be looking up to me. ...I think I've improved on all my mechanics, my IQ and definitely the nervousness. Because last year I was nervous before every game and just hesitant about everything that I did, just being so young and my first year on varsity."
Forbes and Lopez said it felt a little different knowing that it was their senior year and Thursday was their last first day of practice.
"It's kind of sad thinking it's my last year being out here practicing and being able to hang out with my coaches, because me and my coaches have good relationships," Lopez said.
"It's sad, but it also feels good too," Forbes said. "It sucks that it's my last year playing, but I'm happy that I'm going to leave a legacy."
Yew said he expects around 35 juniors and seniors combined to help lead the team.
"If you have that many upperclassmen, usually good things follow," Yew said. "The key is you got to be healthy, and you've got to have luck on your side sometimes. But with 35 upperclassmen we're certainly excited about where we're at."
The Falcons open their season with a big home game against Riverheads on Aug. 25. Riverheads has won seven straight Class 1 state titles, but the Gladiators will be in Class 2 and in Region 2B this season.
Forbes said the Falcons' success the last two years motivates the team to keep it going this season.
"I believe the success — it just makes us want to work even harder," Forbes said. "Two years ago winning the region championship and winning it again the next year, and making it to the state semifinals and state finals now everyone has got the fire under their butts that they want to make it to the finals — but not lose. We want to get that state championship."
