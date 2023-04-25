WOODSTOCK — Central’s girls soccer team doesn’t have many seniors, but they returned plenty of experience this season, and it’s showing.
The Falcons are off to a strong start, and the 10 juniors on the squad have played a big part in that.
“We have a lot of juniors right now, and most of them are starting,” Central head coach Kim Dellinger said. “And this group has been together for so long, and a lot of them play travel together. So they know each other and this is a really good group of kids. They communicate well together. They do things outside of soccer together. So it’s more of a friend group than anything else.”
The team has two seniors — Madison Conner and Alexandra Sherfey — but the core group is the 10 juniors. Central junior Mckenna Rimel said the juniors have tried to help with leadership, but the whole team has been leaders.
“I think a lot of us, even those in the younger grades, even they’re stepping up to be leaders too,” Rimel said. “So I think we’re all leading in different aspects. So it’s really nice just to be able to listen to each other. And we all respect each other as players and as people, and so were able to work together. If somebody calls us out on something to work on we don’t take it to heart, we’re like ‘OK thank you’ and we take constructive criticism.”
Central is averaging 3.5 goals per game. The Falcons have been led by freshman Anna Bible, who leads the team in goals this season.
Bible, one of two freshmen on the team, said it’d been a smooth transition for her on varsity this season.
“I played travel with them in the past, so we had a good relationship,” Bible said. “They definitely welcomed me. So it’s fun being a freshman on the team.”
Central sophomore Ava Pulizzi said a big key for the team had been the chemistry the team has together.
”I think we’re doing really good,” Pulizzi said. “We have great team chemistry and we all work together really well. So we’ve been doing pretty good so far. I think we’re all friends off the field, so when we get on the field we work really well together just because we know each other so well.”
One of Central’s biggest strengths all season has been the play of its defense.
Last week, the Falcons were able to hold a high-powered Strasburg offense to one goal in a 1-1 tie.
Dellinger said he likes to change his defense around some and do many different things with it, and he has the right mix of players to do it with.
Rimel and Miah Bowman, along with Stella Good, Sherfey, and Anna Mitchell, are vital cogs in the middle. Dellinger said they work well with their defensive midfielders as well.
”I think we just layer up really well on defense,” Dellinger said. “As a core group I think our defense is probably the most solid part of our team at this point.”
The Falcons only allow 1.6 goals per contest and have had three shutouts this season.
Rimel said she enjoys being part of Central’s defense.
”We’ve had the same defensive lineup, I mean the outside backs have been changing, but me and Miah Bowman have pretty much stayed in the middle for our whole high school career,” Rimel said. “And so I think no matter who else is on the defense our defense as whole usually maintains and stays strong.”
The Falcons (6-2-2, 6-2-1 Bull Run) are in third place in a challenging Bull Run District. Central hosts second-place Luray on Tuesday in a big district showdown. The team has high hopes for what it can do for the rest of the season.
”I genuinely think we can make it really far,” Rimel said. “And I have high hopes for this year. And I’m excited to see who far we can get.”
“I think we have all the pieces, we just need to put them all together,” Dellinger said.
