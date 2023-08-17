WOODSTOCK — Central has put together back-to-back history-making seasons and senior Tyler Forbes has been a huge part of that success.
The running back/linebacker has been a two-way starter for the Falcons since his freshman season, which was a COVID-19-shortened season.
"Tyler has meant a great deal to this program," Central head football coach Mike Yew said. "We brought him up as a freshman. We saw a lot of promise, and he hasn't disappointed. He's a leader in every aspect. On top of being a football player, he's a really good wrestler as well, a really good track kid — a thrower for me. So he's just one of those kids that he's a great athlete all the way around."
Forbes said he was the youngest on the team his freshman season, but the other players treated him well, and he was able to get a lot out of that season.
"I was the youngest one there," Forbes said. "I made a lot of mistakes, but they all helped me a lot. None of them was mean about me being young. None of them treated me differently. We all still played together, and although it was a short season I learned a lot."
Forbes ran for 148 yards as a freshman and was second on the team with 29 tackles in a four-game season for the Falcons.
In his sophomore year, Forbes said it was more of the same as he was one of the youngest guys on the team, and he had even more success.
Forbes had 449 rushing yards with eight touchdowns. He also had 102 tackles with one sack.
The Falcons won the Region 2B title and advanced to the Class 2 state semifinals that season.
"That was just amazing, since our school's never done it before," Forbes said. "I was just glad to be a part of history as the first team to do it."
In his first two seasons, Forbes played at fullback, but last year he also saw time at tailback. Forbes ran for 1,206 yards and 23 touchdowns.
Forbes said he loves playing at tailback and enjoys that even more than at fullback.
"Last year really opened my eyes that I really could run and do more than I really thought I could," Forbes said. "And I guess I opened the coaches eyes a little bit, and hopefully we'll see how it goes this season."
Yew said he isn't sure how much time Forbes will spend at fullback or tailback this season, but his versatility gives the team more depth at running back and allows other players to get some playing time as well.
Forbes said he enjoys knowing how to play at both positions.
"The fullback is more of the heavy hitter blocker, and tailback is more running the ball," Forbes said. "They're very different, but I'm able to play both well. And it's good that I've played both because all of my juniors or even the other seniors that play fullback in my spot, like Branson Zirk and Brady Hecker, they look to me because they don't always know what they're doing. And since I'm just kind of like the running back encyclopedia, every time they need to know what they're doing -- I have them. I tell them what they need to do. I help them out on their stance, where they're going, how fast, what to do. I just try to help everyone out."
Forbes enjoys helping his teammates out on defense as well. At middle linebacker, Forbes is the one calling out the plays and making sure that all of his teammates are in the right positions.
Forbes had 137 tackles last season with two sacks and two interceptions.
Yew said on both sides of the ball, Forbes just does what he needs to do.
"He stays grounded," Yew said. "He does everything. When I talk to college coaches I tell them he's not flashy. He doesn't run around, and he's not hooting and hollering. But if you're just out there one day and you turn around and it's like, well, he was in on a tackle on four of the last six plays. We ran him six times and he gained 45 yards. Nothing flashy, but he just gets the job done. That's probably the best way to summarize him."
The Falcons won the Region 2B title again last season and advanced to the Class 2 state championship, falling to Graham.
Forbes said despite the loss, it was an incredible experience.
"The state championship game was unbelievable," Forbes said. "The ambiance, the environment, all the people cheering everyone to support these two teams even win or lose. Even though we lost, it was still an amazing memory."
Forbes is also a standout wrestler and said wrestling has definitely helped him with football.
"Wrestling has helped football a lot," Forbes said. "Both with my stance and technique, my form and my stamina. Everything that I would need to play football."
Forbes said football is his favorite sport to play, and the feeling of playing on the field on Friday nights is great. He said when he is walking down the steps to the football field before every game he focuses on what needs to be done.
"I will be the goofiest person ever and then the second I walk down those stairs a switch inside my brain flips on, and I only think about football," Forbes said. "I just stay in that mode until that clock hits zero."
Forbes said he's trying to be a better leader for the team this season, while Yew said he leads by example.
The Falcons open their season on Aug. 25 at home with seven-time Class 1 state champion Riverheads. Forbes said he's feeling good about this season.
"I'm seeing greatness," Forbes said. "Very few mistakes, and if we keep working on that we're going to be unstoppable."
