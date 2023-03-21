In Berryville, junior ace Anna Hornbaker struck out 13 in a complete-game effort, giving up two unearned runs on three hits and a pair of walks as Clarke County earned a 4-2 Bull Run District softball victory over Central on Monday.
Hornbaker also had a pair of hits and a run scored at the plate for the Eagles, while freshman outfielder Brooke Choate had an RBI single, and Campbell Paskel, a senior center fielder, had an RBI single as well. Freshman Claire Unger added a hit for CCHS.
Despite the loss, the Falcons got a stellar pitching performance out of senior Trynda Mantz, as she tossed six innings, giving up four runs on five hits while striking out 11.
Sophomore Aamori Williams and freshman Kynli Hoover each had a hit for Central, while sophomore third baseman Serenity Burnshire had a double.
Clarke (2-2, 1-1 Bull Run) was back in action with another Bull Run home game against Rappahannock County on Tuesday, while the Falcons (2-2, 0-1 Bull Run) hosted East Rockingham in a district clash in Woodstock the same evening.
