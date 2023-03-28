Senior Trynda Mantz went 2-for-3 with four RBIs and tossed a complete-game one-hit shutout, walking one and striking out 13, as Central snapped a two-game skid with a 15-0 five-inning rout of East Hardy in non-district softball action on the road Monday.
While Mantz was one of the primary highlights for the Falcons, a pair of youngsters stole the show as well in the convincing victory.
Freshman right fielder Hadley Witherow went 4-for-4 with three runs scored and a home run, while fellow freshman Vanessa Gordon, a shortstop, was 2-for-2 with a homer and three RBIs.
Sophomore Keriana Stottlemyer also ripped an RBI double for Central, while sophomore Kristen Hockman also had a hit.
The Falcons (3-3) were right back in action Tuesday with a Bull Run District game back home against Rappahannock County.
