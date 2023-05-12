Around this time a year ago, Bailee Gaskins started to find a rhythm in the circle.
As a result, the Page County softball team went dancing all the way to a state runner-up finish.
Now, it appears the Panthers may be ready to get moving to the beat again after winning their eighth straight Friday with a 5-0 shutout of Central in Bull Run District softball action in Shenandoah.
Gaskins, a junior who is garnering serious interest at the college level, tossed a complete-game one-hit shutout for Page County, walking zero and racking up nine strikeouts in the victory.
It took Gaskins just 86 pitches to earn the win. She threw strikes on an impressive 57 of those.
The game was a pitcher’s duel between Gaskins and Falcons senior standout Trynda Mantz early.
But in the fourth, after Gaskins singled to left to lead off the inning, sophomore catcher Emma Lucas singled into center and advanced to second on the throw. Junior outfielder Taryn Eppard, who was pinch-running for Gaskins, proceeded to come home to give the Panthers the first run of the game.
Two batters later, junior Savannah Shifflett hit an RBI grounder to give Page a 2-0 lead.
That was all the offense the Panthers would need to win the game, but the Panthers weren’t satisfied.
In the sixth, junior Emme Baugher’s fly ball was dropped by a Central outfielder, allowing Eppard to come home and score. That was followed by RBI singles from Shifflett and sophomore Karleigh Austin.
While Page used timely hitting to extend its lead slowly, Gaskins never lost a step in the circle.
Shifflett finished with a single and two RBIs to lead the Panthers at the plate, while Austin and Lucas each had RBI singles, and Gaskins had the only other hit of the game in the district win.
Mantz was solid, despite the loss, giving up five runs (two earned) on four hits and a pair of walks.
The versatile All-Bull Run District player struck out seven in the complete-game performance.
Serenity Burnshire, a sophomore catcher, had the only hit of the game for the Falcons in the loss.
Page (15-3, 11-1 Run) returns to action Tuesday at district opponent Strasburg, while Central (10-8, 6-6 Bull Run) aims to get back on track Monday with a league game against Clarke County at home.
