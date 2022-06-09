BLACKSBURG — Central put up a strong fight, but ultimately came up short in a 5-0 loss to Glenvar on Thursday in the Class 2 girls tennis state finals.
"I'm super proud of the girls for what they accomplished getting to this point," Central head coach Matt Smith said. "I thought we had nice long rallies. We came up short today. We just couldn't close it out when we needed to. We were right there in most of our matches. It's not the outcome we wanted, but I was proud and pleased with the way the girls played today."
The Falcons (19-3) went three sets in two of the matches and had several other matches that were very competitive against the undefeated Highlanders.
Glenvar (18-0) took a 1-0 lead with a 6-0, 6-1 from Natalie McMahon over Madison Marston at No. 6 singles in one hour and 14 minutes.
The Highlanders stretched the lead to 2-0 with a 6-2, 6-1 victory by Avery Flynn at No. 2 singles over Mallory Hutton in one hour and 21 minutes.
"I thought Mallory played real good," Smith said. "She had nice, long rallies."
Glenvar's Dhruvi Patel beat Central's Grace May, 6-3, 6-3, at No. 5 singles in one hour and 24 minutes to secure a 3-0 overall team lead.
At No. 4 singles, Central's Hannah Borden fought back from an opening set loss and served for the second set.
Borden led 5-4, but Glenvar's Hannah Hylton broke Borden's serve to stay in the set. The two played a long 11th game, in which Hylton held serve.
Hylton broke Borden's serve in the next game for a 6-0, 7-5 victory in one hour and 36 minutes for a 4-0 team lead.
"Her serves were really amazing, honestly," Borden said. "It was really hard for me to hit off of them. I think I was so scared that she was going to be so amazing that I did so bad in the first set. So in the second set I knew how she played. I knew, honestly, our hits were the same. We ended up rallying about at least 15 times average every single point. So it was really fun to play. Honestly, I played the best I ever played. So I'm not upset about losing just because I knew that I tried as hard as I could."
Central's Erika Hutton was involved in the match of the day at No. 1 singles between two state singles semifinalists.
Glenvar's Isabella Gustafson held off several break points in the seventh game of the opening set for a 4-3 lead. She then broke Hutton for the only service break of the entire set and held to win it 6-3.
Hutton battled back in the second set. She broke Gustafson with a forehand volley winner to win the set 6-4 and force a deciding set.
The teams played indoors with three courts on each side, so the girls weren't able to see how the others were doing. Hutton said she knew forcing a third set was important.
"I didn't know how the other girls were doing," Erika Hutton said. "So I wasn't going to try to get that in my head to know if they were winning or if they were losing. But I just kept telling myself 'you can do it' and 'you want this, you want this for your team.' But we didn't come out on top, and it was nice to get one of the sets."
Hutton got off to a slow start in the third set, falling behind 3-0 -- two service breaks. However, she battled back and cut the lead to 3-2.
Gustafson saved three break points in the next game and eventually held for 4-2. The Glenvar junior broke Hutton's serve again for a 5-2 lead, but once again Hutton battled back.
The Central senior broke Gustafson's serve and held her own serve to cut the lead to 5-4. However, Gustafson was able to win the final game for a 6-3, 4-6, 6-4 win in one hour and 57 minutes and seal the state championship for Glenvar.
"I thought I played well," Erika Hutton said. "I was just telling myself to just play confident, play your game. If you go home with a loss and you played your best there's really nothing you can do. That's what I was telling myself. I made a few of my own errors, but that happens for everybody."
At No. 3 singles, Central's Lydia Scibelli was leading Cara Butler, 7-6 (5), 4-6, 3-2 when the team match ended.
"I was really nervous, but once I got into it I was fine," Scibelli said. "I felt like I could have won. I could have won the second set. ...We did lose today, but we got second in state. We still did really good. Coach (Smith) told us multiple times that we exceeded his expectations this whole season."
Despite the loss, the Falcons were proud of the season they had. It was Central's first state final appearance since 1979.
"It's kind of surreal being here," Smith said. "It wasn't the outcome we wanted, but it's just a great accomplishment to get here and to know it's been so long since Central has done it. For that accomplishment alone, that met all my expectations for the season -- getting this far. I'm super happy with the girls and the players that they've become."
Erika Hutton was part of Central's volleyball team, which also finished as state runners-up to Glenvar. She said she was happy with how the tennis team did this season.
"I'm so proud," Erika Hutton said. "It feels awesome. This is my second time this year being state runner-up. Yeah, you want to be on top, but just to be here is amazing. You've got to proud of yourself and your team and how hard everybody's worked. You went through a lot to get here and we deserved this."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.