WOODSTOCK — Erika Hutton had a goal at the start of tennis season and on Monday she accomplished it.
The Central senior and recent graduate defeated Mountain View's Mya Councill, 6-1, 6-0, to win the Region 2B girls tennis singles championship and earn a Virginia High School League Class 2 state berth.
"It feels good," Hutton said. "My personal goal at the beginning of the year was to be a region champ."
The girls tournament was moved from East Rockingham to Central on Sunday night because East Rockingham's Jamison Meadows broke her wrist. That left just Hutton and Councill in the tourney battling for the regional title and the state berth.
Hutton wasted little time taking charge of the match. She broke Councill in the first game of the match, which went to deuce twice.
Hutton defeated Councill three times this season, and said she wanted to play her game and stay focused the whole match.
"I came out really confident and ready," Hutton said. "I knew I was playing someone that I had played before. So I know how she plays. So I came out and told myself just play aggressive and that was my goal — and I did that."
Councill was able to hold serve in her second service game, after three deuces, to cut the first set to 2-1.
However, Hutton won the next four games to finish off the first set in 30 minutes.
"Honestly, I tried hard at the beginning, but I kind of just got tired at the end," Councill said. "I'm not a morning person."
Hutton took the momentum from the first set and carried it over into the second set. She lost only 12 points in the second set.
In the final game of the match, Hutton won the game with four winners. She hit a forehand volley winner, a backhand return winner, and forehand winner and finished the 56-minute match off with a backhand winner.
"I really tried to just play to my level, and the best that I can," Hutton said. "And sometimes I catch myself not doing that. And just getting the ball in instead of going for the winners like how I like to play. So I just told myself just play aggressive and that's your game, and it will show at the end of the match."
Central head coach Matt Smith said he was pleased with how Hutton played.
"I thought she played fabulous," Smith said. "She was kind of at the peak of her game. And she came out there, she was warmed up, ready to go. She had a good sweat going from the warmup, and just started playing from the start. It was some of her best tennis."
It's the second time in three seasons the Falcons have had a Region 2B singles champion. 2021 Central graduate Michelle Kim won the title in 2019 and advanced to the Class 2 state semifinals.
Councill, a junior, said she was happy with the singles season she had.
"I started off pretty strong," Councill said. "I feel like coming in playing No. 1 this year, not having experienced it in the past. And I feel like I had a lot more tougher opponents to play against this year, but I think it only made me better."
Councill and teammate Amelia Hess will play Hutton and her sister, Mallory, in the Region 2B Doubles Tournament on Wednesday in Woodstock. The winner of that match will play East Rockingham in the final for a state berth.
Mountain View will play at East Rockingham in the Region 2B team semifinals on Thursday for a state berth. The last time the two teams played the Generals lost 5-4.
"I think we will do well if we all come out with great energy and have a lot of effort going into it," Councill said. "Hopefully, we can win. East Rock's a really good team. So hopefully we can pull it off if we all pull it together."
The Falcons have already clinched a Class 2 state berth as a team, their second in three seasons. Central will host the winner of Thursday's Mountain View-East Rockingham semifinal on May 31 in the regional final.
Hutton said it's special going to the state tournament again as a team.
"I went freshman year, and that was just such a big accomplishment," Hutton said. "And it's been my goal to do it again. And I got to do it in volleyball and now I get to do it again in tennis. And it just feels so awesome. This is just what everybody wants when they're playing high school sports. And I was lucky enough to have it multiple times and I'm just really excited."
Hutton will play in the Class 2 Individual Singles Semifinals on June 10 at noon at Virginia Tech. The winners of the semifinal matches will play on June 11 in the state finals at Virginia Tech. Hutton said she is excited for the opportunity.
"To be able to play somewhere like Virginia Tech, it's really cool," Hutton said. "I'm really excited for that. I'm going in with a good mindset and really confident. And I think I'll be able to play really well there."
