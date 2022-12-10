SALEM — Before Ray Norcross had even completely stretched out his arms with the Virginia High School League Class 1 state championship trophy in hand, his players had surrounded him.
Following an abundance of hugs, high-fives and a quick fist pump to the crowd, the longtime former Riverheads defensive coordinator and first-year head coach showed some emotion.
“I come out here on the field every year and look around because you never know if you’re going to get back here again,” Norcross said with tears in his eyes following Saturday’s 49-27 win over George Wythe. “I embrace that feeling and our kids do, too.”
One can’t mention the success of the RHS program without mentioning former legendary head coach Robert Casto, who retired this past January after 26 seasons at the helm.
Under Casto, the Gladiators reached new heights as they compiled a 261-59 record and won nine state titles, including a state-record six consecutive coming into this season.
But another big key to Riverheads emerging as one of the state’s most consistent programs since 2000 and the reason it captured No. 7 on Saturday was the knowledge of one of Casto’s most loyal longtime assistants in Norcross.
“It’s awesome,” Gladiators junior all-state lineman Mitchell Withrow said about Norcross. “It’s really been an honor to play for him. We’re very thankful for him. He came in and didn’t change much, kept our same traditions. We were able to just go out and play.”
Norcross took over after Casto’s retirement, an opportunity many knew he deserved, but one that he called a bridge to the future of the Riverheads program after a lengthy career.
But the veteran coach proved that, whether an assistant or the head man, he simply knows how to win and the Gladiators did so again this year en route to an impressive 13-1 mark.
“It was really special to have new coaches and still come back to the state championship and win it,” Riverheads senior quarterback Bennett Dunlap said. “That was awesome.”
The soft-spoken Norcross is considered by those around Greenville — and most of Augusta County – as one of the kindest folks in the coaching industry and a delight to be around.
That certainly was the case with his players as he was quick to often give his entire team success, not focusing on individuals but instead on how well the players worked together.
“It’s such a big thing — this football community that we have,” Norcross said. “The players, the coaches, everyone does a great job. We’re in this thing together. The fans support us, the administration. I can keep on going. Community is a big thing for this program.”
As the Gladiators coaching staff was announced following Saturday’s championship win in front of the packed house at Salem Stadium, the loudest roar came when Norcross had his name called.
The veteran head coach has been a staple for the Riverheads program during all of its historic success the past two decades and the players admitted they were eager to win one for him.
“It’s really special,” RHS senior Luke Bryant said. “I’m glad I got to experience him as a coach and make him proud and get a win. He certainly deserves it. He’s a great coach.”
You won’t find a soul in Greenville that can say a negative thing about the job Norcross and his staff did this year in the tall task of replacing one of the state’s all-time great coaches.
And while Casto will always be remembered as the man responsible for building the Riverheads dynasty, there’s no doubt Norcross proved he was capable of of keeping it going.
“That’s nothing you can dream about,” Norcross said with a bright smile. “It’s one of those blessings that comes along in life and you enjoy it while you’ve got it.”
