Chapman Serves As Leader For Rising Storm

STAUNTON — It’s an all-encompassing role that goes beyond the court.
Manny Chapman, the 6-foot junior point guard for Staunton, a veteran on the area basketball scene after coming up to the varsity as a freshman two years ago, brings value to the court beyond the stat sheet or all-district honors he’s racked up.
The well-spoken, soft-toned leader of the Storm is a player his teammates said they could rely on in big moments, and his coaches said can serve as an extension of their staff.
“Manny is a player that all coaches want,” Staunton head coach Terrell Mickens said. “He is a natural leader and an even better young man. He does whatever is needed to help the team’s success. He is the vocal one, too. He can score, guards the best player, and can play off the ball. He works as hard as anyone and is a fierce competitor.”
Chapman sometimes gets overlooked when discussing the top players in the Shenandoah Valley, but only because he doesn’t fill it up in the scoring column regularly.
That’s not to say the junior standout can’t get baskets efficiently when he needs to — he’s still a double-digit scorer and should be respected as such — but his all-around game alongside backcourt mate Prodigy Simms has taken the Storm to a new level this year.
Entering the postseason, Staunton comes in with an 18-4 record that includes capturing the Shenandoah District title and earning the No. 2 seed in a loaded Region 3C.
That’s the type of progress Mickens and his staff expected to see with the Storm this season, and the play and leadership of Chapman and Simms are a big reason why.
“Manny provides the stability the game needs,” Simms said about his fellow standout guard. “He helps set the tone defensively as well. He’s one of those offensive threats at guard, an older guy like me. He works hard, he’s vocal, and he competes.”
Chapman and Simms have taken turns having big games for Staunton this season.
At a school filled with high-level success on the basketball court, the duo is the latest pairing to come through the school with a dream of creating their legacy there.
“As the point guard, my role includes a lot,” Chapman admitted earlier this season. “I think I control the tempo of our offense and the energy of our defense.”
Chapman and Simms were both Shenandoah District first-team selections this year.
With one more year for both, the future is bright for the Storm program.
And there’s no doubt that as it continues to find success, Chapman will be a big reason why.
“The most important thing I can bring to our team is leadership,” Chapman said. “Whether that be by example or by voice, that’s what I have to do.”
