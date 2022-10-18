FORT DEFIANCE — As a sophomore last year, Trinity Hedrick was a standout player on the Fort Defiance JV volleyball team but that didn't stop her from spending quality time with a lot of the varsity players.
Inside the tight-knit program at FDHS, there's a unique relationship that exists between coaches and players on both the varsity and JV level and it's created a unique dynamic that the players say is key to their success.
“Each year, we’re all like a family," Hedrick said. "Everyone likes each other and we’re all a big family and we have great connections. … Having a good connection with your coach and not being afraid to go to them when you need answers is really beneficial. Everyone just feels comfortable talking to each other.”
Amber Pitsenbarger is a Fort Defiance alum and was previously the JV coach before taking over for Sue Leonard this year as the program's varsity head coach. The adjustment has been as smooth as ever.
Entering Tuesday, the Indians were on a 13-match winning streak and considered by most to be the top team in the Shenandoah Valley this season with wins over Rockbridge County, Spotswood and Wilson Memorial.
“All of these girls have played for me at some point," Pitsenbarger said. "They know who I am, how I coach, what I expect. I have very high expectations for them. I’ve coached a lot of these girls from their JV years all the way through the varsity. I have an insane and untouchable bond with a lot of them.”
There was reason to believe Fort may take a step back this year after reaching the Virginia High School League Class 3 quarterfinals a year ago and losing standout player Lani Goggin, among others — but it hasn't happened.
With an 18-1 record thus far, the Indians appear to have the talent to make another deep run this season.
“I knew they were fundamentally sound and they’d be able to step up this year," Pitsenbarger said.
During last year's run to the state tournament, Fort defeated Rockbridge in the Region 3C semifinals.
That marked the Indians' first win over the Wildcats, who had been a perennial power at the regional and state level over the years, in quite some time and changed the trajectory of the program in a lot of ways.
“We kind of knew we could do it," Indians senior setter Baylee Blalock said. "We just had to play to our potential. Once we got that first win under our belts, we showed that we can do this when it matters. Now we really have confidence. Once we realized we can do it, we really put it into action.”
After falling to Rockbridge in their first rematch in a three-set match at a tournament in Fluvanna County in the early portion of this season, Fort completed a season sweep of the Wildcats in the two five-set non-district matches.
“Our team chemistry is a big factor in how successful we are," said Fort senior Ellie Cook. "It’s definitely shown in what we’ve done. We all trust each other, all push each other to play our best. Because of that, we stay consistent because we all hold each other to a high standard.”
The Indians entered Tuesday's match against Wilson with an unbeaten record thus far in Shenandoah District play, but they know that they still have quite a bit of work to do with the postseason fast approaching.
The Green Hornets are a quality program that will also be competing in Region 3C this season while Rockbridge could pop back up and Spotswood, which has won 17 straight, will be a difficult opponent as well.
“It’s been important to get better every day, never take a day off," Blalock said. "We work really hard on improving every day. Every pass is better, every set is better, every hit. You go into each set hoping to improve. We keep a mindset of pushing every day, even though we’re successful, we want to keep it going.”
The unique bond between the Fort Defiance volleyball program, both varsity and JV, is something unique.
In a time where programs sometimes try to separate the two teams and put emphasis on the success of the varsity squad, the Indians have brought the two together to keep everyone involved on the same page.
“A big part of it is our travel programs," Pitsenbarger said. "All of our girls pretty much play out of season as well and playing together so often is what has helped them in the regular season.”
As a result, Pitsenbarger's debut season as a varsity head coach has gone about as well as she could have imagined.
With a tight-knit bond with her players and quality coaches around her, she praised the program she's been involved with since her own playing days for consistently earning the success it has had each year.
“They all really like each other, get along really well," Pitsenbarger said. "With that team chemistry, they can trust each other. They know the person beside them is good and they’re going to keep working. They trust each other to do better. They stick together through it all.”
