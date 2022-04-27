BRIDGEWATER — As Madison Doss crossed the finish line several steps in front of her competition, the Spotswood freshman couldn’t help but look around.
Surrounded by upperclassmen in almost every event she competed in, the multi-sport standout is making quite the debut in outdoor track and field this season.
“It keeps me in shape, but I really love this sport,” Doss said. “You get to run, compete. Especially now and going to bigger meets, there’s a lot of competition. It definitely is cool. I have a lot of respect for these girls. They kill it.”
Doss had one of the biggest days of any individual competitor, winning four events at the 45th Annual City/County Outdoor Track and Field Championships.
The Turner Ashby girls (125) edged the Trailblazers (111) for the girls team title. Harrisonburg (149), meanwhile, ran away with first place on the boys side.
“Just seeing where I’m at compared against people who have been doing it longer is cool,” Doss said. “It’s been up and down at times, but it’s been good.”
Doss won the girls 100, 400, long jump and triple jump, but wasn’t the only Spotswood athlete to bring home multiple gold medals as Taylor Myers won the 1600 and 3200 for the girls and Dillon Taylor Jr. continued his ridiculous senior campaign with wins in the boys shot put and the discus throw on Wednesday.
The Trailblazers’ girls 4x100 relay of Doss, Azari Frias, Dial Navarro and Jo Robertson also won along with the boys 4x100 (Jonathan Harding, Conner Mackey, Kris Kim and Jack Parlee) and boys 4x800 (Russell Kramer, Dylan Lam, Kasey McClure and Ian Heeringa) to cap a strong overall day for the program.
“We really appreciate all the hard work we’ve put in, all the work our coaches have put in with us,” Robertson said. “We’re working to be the best we can be.”
The Harrisonburg boys got a well-balanced effort with Kalaib Gebrehaimanot edging teammate Jadon Burgess in the 110 hurdles before Burgess, a Division I basketball recruit, returned the favor with a win in the 300 hurdles later.
“He pushes me a lot,” said Gebrehaimanot, a freshman. “He’s my teammate, but also my coach. It’s been good. I love it. I love the competition.”
Javante Chacon won the boys 100 and triple jump for the Blue Streaks while Xavier Williams was first in the high jump and Calvin Hulleman earned a victory in the 800.
For the HHS girls, Jadyn Carter won the 100 and 300 hurdles to lead the way.
Annie Poirot won the girls 800 for the Blue Streaks and joined Kate Kirwan, Lena Blagg and Sophia Yoder to bring home a victory in the 4x400 relay as well.
“Just working hard, staying confident,” Carter said. “It felt really good.”
East Rockingham senior standout George Austin III has enjoyed a return to the sport after taking most of the 2020-21 campaign off from running completely.
“In cross country, I definitely focused on having fun,” said Austin, who won the 2019 VHSL Class 2 state title. “That’s still the No. 1 priority, but I think, as an underclassmen, I started to take this sport way too seriously. Taking a year off was disappointing, but I needed it. I feel like I’m back to the old George.”
Austin won the boys 1600 and 3200 on Wednesday while the East Rock girls got wins from Margo Fox (pole vault), Emily Washington (shot put) and Brianna Morgan (discus). Morgan, Fox, Jade Shull and Jesela Cooper also won the 4x800.
“I knew this would be my last big competitive meet before the postseason,” said Austin, who broke the school record with a time of 4:36.70 in the 1600. “I just wanted that gone before the postseason. It shouldn’t be on my mind, but it is.”
Ella Somers won the girls high jump for Broadway while the boys 4x400 relay team of Joseph Kerr, Walker Knicely, Ryley Tinnell and Jowell Gonzalez Santiago also earned a first-place finish. Gonzalez Santiago, whose older brother, Steven, is a former standout and holds the City/County meet record in the 400, came just shy of breaking the mark but won that event and the 200-meter dash.
“This was my first year really,” said Gonzalez Santiago, who suffered a season-ending injury that kept him away from the track completely last season. “It’s been a grind to get back on the track and put up the times I want. You can never be too happy because there’s always potential to do better. You just have to grind and try to get there. I can’t complain, but I want more. I’m hungry.”
Turner Ashby’s lone winner came from Avrie Shifflett in the girls 200-meter dash.
After winning the 100 on Wednesday, it was Shifflett that Doss referenced when she referred to the high-level competition that she’s impressed by around her.
The standout freshman from Spotswood has respect for her peers this season.
But on Wednesday, she crashed the party in a big way and proved she’s here to stay.
“It’s been fun,” Doss said. “As a freshman, I’m just trying to get there.”
