All of a sudden, the city/county high school football season has come to a close.
Broadway’s 48-0 loss to Liberty Christian Academy in the Region 3C semifinals on Friday brought the close of a season that was filled with parity and upsets throughout the city/county slate.
There are still a number of area squads left playing in their respective regional championships this week — Buffalo Gap and Riverheads in the Region 1B title game and Central and Stuarts Draft in Region 2B — but the Gobblers, East Rockingham, Harrisonburg, Spotswood and Turner Ashby have all seen their seasons come to a close.
The Gobblers were the lone team to make it past the opening round of the playoffs as they reached the postseason for the first time since 2014 and avenged a regular-season loss to Turner Ashby with a 22-7 first-round win. Against LCA, however, Broadway wasn’t so lucky.
The Knights were a hard team to figure out this season, winning the regular-season district title and dominating teams at times, but late-season adversity proved to be too much for TA to overcome.
East Rockingham made the playoffs in its first season under coach Scott Turner while Harrisonburg just missed out in Region 5D under coach Kyle Gillenwater. Spotswood, meanwhile, is in a rebuild but showed improvement late in the season.
Despite the early end, there were still plenty of exciting matchups throughout the year.
Take a trip down memory lane and check out the top five games from the 2021 season:
Oct. 8: Turner Ashby 27, Broadway 21 (2OT)
In a game that completely lived up to the hype surrounding it, Turner Ashby used a 6-yard run from Jalin Quintanilla in the second overtime to defeat rival Broadway 27-21 in a thriller in Bridgewater.
The story of the night was former Gobblers quarterback Cole Hoover, now in his second year at TA, putting up the best numbers of his prep career against his former team. Hoover finished 14-of-22 passing for 193 yards and scored three total touchdowns in guiding the Knights to the victory.
That win proved to be the difference for Turner Ashby in winning its first Valley District title since 2001.
“I kind of thought we were in trouble,” Turner Ashby coach Chris Fraser said. “We managed to put together two good drives and came out with the win. I’m super proud of the kids.”
Oct. 8: East Rockingham 34, Page County 27
The first win of Scott Turner’s head coaching career came in exciting fashion as East Rockingham erased a major second-half deficit to defeat nearby rival Page County 34-27 in Shenandoah.
The Eagles rallied from a 20-point halftime deficit with three fourth-quarter scores in the victory.
It was a coming-out party for ERHS sophomore quarterback Jakari Eaves, who finished with four touchdowns.
“A lot of crazy stuff happened in that first half,” first-year Eagles coach Scott Turner said. “We told them to come out and keep fighting, stuck with the process and that’s what they did.”
Oct. 29: Harrisonburg 32, Rockbridge County 31
In a game with major playoff implications, Harrisonburg stopped a late two-point conversion attempt to down Rockbridge County 32-31 in a Valley District clash at Dr. Walter F. Green, III Field.
Guillermo Lopez Mejia, a senior linebacker and leader for the Blue Streaks, had three interceptions in the first half alone for Harrisonburg, including one that he returned for a touchdown.
The game kept Harrisonburg’s slim playoff chances alive heading into the final week of the season.
“It was definitely not dull,” Blue Streaks first-year coach Kyle Gillenwater said. “Hats off to everybody — they fought and we fought — we just made one more play than they did.”
Nov. 5: Spotswood 14, Harrisonburg 13
It was a strong end to the season for a Spotswood team that had struggled for most of the year as the SHS defense had its best performance in a gritty 14-13 rivalry win over Harrisonburg on the road.
The Trailblazers used a 5-yard touchdown run from Noah Burtner with 4:44 left that was followed by an extra point from kicker William Peters to pull off the upset and end the Blue Streaks’ season.
Spotswood finished the season with just two total wins while Harrisonburg went 5-5 on the year.
"The kids hung in there and we played four quarters," Trailblazers coach Dale Shifflett said. "This is a great way to go out for the seniors and head into the offseason. I'm so proud of them."
Nov. 5: Waynesboro 28, Broadway 26
Broadway quarterback Landen Stuhlmiller scored on the final play of the game, but the Waynesboro defense stopped a two-point conversion attempt to hold on for a wild 28-26 victory at home.
The win gave the Little Giants their first playoff berth since 2017 and set off a raucous celebration for their home crowd.
The Gobblers managed to bounce back and defeat Turner Ashby in the playoffs the following week.
“I told my team this was a tough place to play,” BHS coach Danny Grogg said. “They had everything to play for and you saw that tonight with how they performed. I told them it was going to be three big plays that separated the game and in that first half, they made those plays to open up the game. Credit to Waynesboro tonight, though, man. They came out tonight and played their ‘A’ game.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.