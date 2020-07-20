Controlling his emotions is something Danny Grogg has had to get used to as a second-year coach for Broadway.
But it's especially challenging now.
When the Gobblers football team was allowed to resume offseason workouts by the Virginia High School League earlier this month, Grogg said it was hard not to interact closely with the players as he saw them for the first time in months.
"I just wanted to hug them and high-five them," he said. "But I just can't."
All five city/county teams have resumed offseason workouts despite the uncertainty of the football season due to COVID-19. The VHSL will vote on a plan for all fall sports on July 27, but none of the three current proposals have the sport being played this fall as it traditionally is.
The teams have been forced to split into small groups of 10 athletes at most schools and have had to enforce social distancing while sanitizing regularly before and after each workout.
“I was super excited to get in there with the kids," East Rockingham coach Donnie Coleman said. "I almost couldn’t sleep the night before. It was a nervous energy. They’ve worked on their own, but that togetherness of being in there with eight or nine guys is special. We’ll build up. The fun part about this time of the year that we missed is trying to figure out how pieces of the puzzle are going to go together.”
The teams hadn't been allowed to workout since early March when the pandemic brought the sports world to a halt. Despite the time away from each other, area coaches insisted that they were satisfied with how players have performed.
“It was a mix of both," Spotswood coach Dale Shifflett said. "We had some guys that had access to weights and came back and were just as strong as before and some that were even stronger. You also had some that didn’t have that access, so they’ve been limited to the body weight workouts and their maxes have gone down tremendously. I was happy with our guys as far as the numbers that came out. It’s been promising for us.”
Pushing the players too fast was a concern for the coaches. They said they are increasing the intensity of the workouts each week as they gradually try to get back into a regular routine, in spite of not knowing how long it will be until a season is played.
“To be honest, a lot of our kids have gained good weight," Grogg said. "Our biggest thing was not to push them too much this morning. We want to ease them back into this. We’re not trying to win a championship right now in the offseason. We just wanted to get back to seeing the kids and to be careful with how we do this.”
Not only was it key for the players to get back for their physical growth, but also mentally. Grogg, Shifflett and Coleman all agreed that both players and coaches were in desperate need of the social interraction.
“It was big for our coaches and our kids," Shifflett said. "We’ve been away from our kids for a long time and they’ve been away from each other. Just being able to get back together and interact with each other and talk about different things was great.”
Coleman added: "Mental health is a big part of it right now. Even for me, personally, you find yourself in a not-so-great place because you don’t have a schedule or a routine. I’ve been doing the same thing for 25 years and kids are the same way. They were happy to be back. It’s really important for the kids to have something to do. Some kids just can’t afford the external workouts. They need this time.”
The excitement level in the middle of June is always high as training camps are usually opening up in just a couple of weeks. Instead, with the uncertainty of their season looming, city/county players are simply happy to be together.
“With everything going on and our kids not being able to do things they usually do, the excitement is at an all-time high," Grogg said. "They’re motivated to come. They just want to see each other again.”
And while coaches have to control their emotions and their players in order to maintain proper social distancing during these times, Shifflett said he's keeping that same attitude toward every aspect of the Trailblazers' offseason plan as they wait a final decision from the VHSL.
“The biggest thing is we have to control what we can control," Shifflett said. "We can’t control what’s going on and how things are going to turn out. When we are allowed to play, we can control how fast we are and how strong we are and how we are ready to play mentally.”
