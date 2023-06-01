BERRYVILLE — With three previous games against unbeaten Clarke County this season, Strasburg head coach Jesse Pearson was aware of the challenge facing his team in the Region 2B girls soccer semifinals.
But with the state tournament right around the corner, the Eagles took their play to another level on Wednesday.
"They're the ones that everybody expects to win it and this is the time of the season for them to turn it on," Pearson said. "They know that. If you want to call them pros, they're pros. This is the time they've got to win it to keep going."
Top-seeded Clarke County (20-0) never gave fourth-seeded Strasburg a chance. Summer Toone had a hat trick in the first half as the Eagles put up eight goals in the first 40 minutes on the way to an 11-0 romp in Berryville.
Kelsey Elrod also scored three goals, and Madison Toone netted two goals for Clarke County, which clinched a berth in the state tournament and advanced to the regional title game against Central (10-7-2), which upset second-seeded Luray 2-1. Friday's title game is at 5 p.m. at Wilbur M. Feltner Stadium.
The Eagles came into the contest knowing what was at stake but also with a bit of revenge in mind against the Rams. Strasburg has been the only team to score against Clarke County in 5-1, 6-1, and 7-1 losses.
"It felt good to shut them out because that was the main focus to improve from our last game," Elrod said.
"There was a challenge coming, so we are always prepared for it," Summer Toone said, "We're always excited when there's competition."
Clarke County coach Ray Hawkins said the Rams had tested them this season. "Strasburg had us on the front foot when we went down there," he said. "They took it two us in the first half. Both [regular-season] games were competitive."
And that made achieving a shutout more desirable.
"That was our No. 1 goal, to keep the zero on their side of the scoreboard so we could end up with a complete victory and not just let one in," Hawkins said. "Give everything to Strasburg. Their goals were quality and on target. They just beat us."
The Rams rarely had a chance to score in Wednesday's clash because Clarke County kept the ball on their side of the field nearly the entire half.
Summer Toone opened the scoring in the 33rd minute. Lily Suling's corner kick floated over to Toone on the far side of the Rams' goal, and she volleyed it in to make it 1-0.
Another corner kick led to the second goal less than four minutes later. Suling's kick again found Summer Toone, who headed the ball down near the front of the goal to Elrod, who buried it.
"Lily and I always seem to find each other," Summer Toone said. "We always work together and have a connection."
The goals kept coming and coming.
Summer Toone's right-footed blast made it 3-0 at the 25-minute mark. Campbell Neiman slotted a pass through to Madison Toone, who beat Morgan Kincaid with a left-footed shot to push the lead to four.
With more than 12 minutes remaining, Madison Toone outfought two defenders for a high-bouncing long ball and scored again. Just 23 seconds later, Elrod was back on the scoreboard to make it 6-0.
Summer Toone completed her first-half hat trick with just under six minutes left. Just before the break, Suling volleyed in Summer Toone's corner kick to make it 8-0.
"In this one we came out quick and played well," Hawkins said. "We moved the ball around quickly. It was really an unselfish effort."
"In the last couple of games we had been able to hold them for like 30 or 35 minutes," Pearson said. "I knew going into this game it would be hard to hold them for a full 80 minutes. Unfortunately, we kind of fell apart rather quickly."
It was also unfortunate that the only goal the Rams could muster went into the wrong net. Early in the second half, Summer Toone sent in a crossing pass that a Strasburg defender tried to knock down, but the ball deflected into the net to make it 9-0.
Elrod would complete her hat trick off another corner kick from Suling. And the Eagles' final goal came off a corner. Leah Mitchell's header hit the crossbar and caromed right back to her and she headed into the net on a second try to make it 11-0 before the whistle blew at 60 minutes to invoke the mercy rule.
Eagles keeper Avery Shinaberry had a couple of saves in each half, but they were pretty routine. Audrey and Hannah Kepler, both first-team All-Bull Run District selections, were kept off the scoreboard by the Eagles' defense, led by Bailey Mayo.
"We didn't play our game," Pearson said. "Hannah, Audrey and our offense got shut out. We weren't able to put things together like we have before."
Clarke County left the contest confident and looking forward to another shot at the state tournament. The Eagles fell in the state quarterfinals last season at Poquoson, an opponent they would get a chance to host Tuesday in the states if they can beat Central on Friday. Clarke County has whipped Central 8-0 twice.
"It's another chance to come back from last year and I'm excited because I want another chance," Summer Toone said.
As Pearson intimated, the Eagles may be hitting their stride at the right time.
"I think we've improved a lot from the beginning of the season," Elrod said. "I think we're getting the hang of playing together, just connecting our passes and getting our shots. I think we are doing a lot better than the beginning of the season."
Strasburg finished 12-7-1 in Pearson's first season.
"A couple of the girls are pretty new, and a couple had been playing together for a while," he said. "I felt like there were periods of the season where it was just amazing to watch and to be a part of it.
"Coming down to the end of the season, there were some tricky things with the calendar with school getting out and that motivation piece of getting out of the rhythm of going to school and practicing. That did us in.
"I for sure learned a lot. I'm very proud of them. ... You're at the point where the next win can get you to states. That's huge. For a small town and we only had 13 or 14 girls all season, that's a winning season to me."
