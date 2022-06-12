SALEM — Clarke County's players jumped up and down and screamed after receiving their Virginia High School League state championship plaque on the middle of Spartan Field, and then senior forward Caleb Neiman took it and led the team on a jog so the Eagle fans standing by the fence could get a look at it.
When a program achieves something that hasn't been done since most of the current players were in diapers, it's impossible not to want to share the joy as much as possible.
Led by two goals from sophomore midfielder Cal Beckett, Clarke County won the program's first state title since 2006 and fourth overall with a 3-2 win over Glenvar in the VHSL Class 2 boys soccer final on Saturday, capping a season in which the 24-0 Eagles achieved what is believed to be the most wins in program history.
Clarke County has been on a mission since losing to Nandua in last year's state semifinals, and the Eagles completed it on Saturday by beating a Glenvar team that also came in unbeaten (21-0-1) and could relate to the Eagles all too well coming into this year. Like Clarke County, the Highlanders were also undefeated when they lost in the Class 2 semifinals in 2021.
"It means the world to me, especially after getting our season cut short last year with our loss to Nandua," said Neiman, who added to his single-season program record by scoring his 45th goal two minutes into the second half for a 3-1 Clarke County lead. "This is all I've wanted."
The Eagles showed throughout the season that they had exceptional skill and work ethic. Propelled by passing and possession skills that most teams simply can't do or match, they outscored opponents 163-8. But the state tournament revealed they also have an abundance of heart and grit.
Clarke County was held scoreless for the first 66 minutes in a 3-0 quarterfinal win on Tuesday against Bruton and got the game-winning goal with 17 minutes left in a 3-2 semifinal win after Radford wiped out a 2-0 deficit on Friday. On Saturday, the Eagles faced a deficit for the first time all year, then held their ground while still creating opportunities of their own as Glenvar tried to fight back from its 3-1 deficit.
"The whole team gave everything," said Clarke County coach Patrick Casey, who took over the program in 2017. "It was definitely a team effort. It was everyone putting pressure on whenever they could, and just leaving it all out on the field.
"These guys had a goal, and they worked extremely hard. We've been in contact with these kids since August just to let them know, 'States are coming up in June. Don't go on vacation.' These guys have a lot of club commitments and have opportunities to play in showcase tournaments. But they were committed to this team and wanted to make sure they came away with the state title."
It took some time for Clarke County to operate to its potential.
The first 16 minutes weren't necessarily one-sided, but they were highly unusual. Glenvar had a 4-0 edge on shots and on corner kicks, with Colin Clapper's corner from the right side finding Maddox Fisher at the left post on the fly for an uncontested header in the 11th minute.
"We've never been scored on first, so it was definitely a smack in the face," Clarke County senior defender Jesus Ramirez said. "But we knew how to react."
Six minutes later, senior midfielder Menes Ajyeman took the Eagles' first shot, a grounded ball that was saved by Highlanders goalkeeper Marco Gustafson (six saves). After that, the Eagles started cooking in a game that began in overcast conditions in the high 60s.
A minute later, Gustafson managed to punch away a high blast by Neiman from near the top of the 18, and Oakley Staples came in strong for the rebound but sent his header high. That was part of a 14-minute stretch that saw the Eagles outshoot Glenvar 8-1 and force Gustafson to make five saves.
"That goal they scored was a wake-up call," Neiman said. "We came together as a team."
Clarke County finally got on the board when junior forward Chris LeBlanc played a square ball to the left to Beckett in the 32nd minute. He launched a shot with his right foot from the middle of the field at top of the 18 that hit high off the inside of the left post and into the back of the net. After scoring, Beckett turned, put both his fingers up, then made his way toward the Clarke sideline as his teammates sprinted to embrace him.
"I thought it missed for a second, but it was a relief when I saw it hit the side netting," Beckett said. "Then to celebrate with my teammates was just an unimaginable experience. It was awesome.
"That was the turning point. That gave us belief that if we fight and work for each other, we could do really well."
Beckett then lifted the Eagles' spirits even higher five minutes later. After Gustafson knocked a Neiman shot out for a corner kick, Ajyeman took a corner kick from the right side. The ball was deflected out toward the top of the box to Beckett, who ran onto the bouncing ball and ripped a shot from the left side high into the back of the net to give the Eagles a 2-1 lead.
"The keeper couldn't really see the ball too well, and I just cracked it right in," Beckett said.
Neiman loved to see it.
"Cal played a hell of a game," Neiman said. "That first goal was just beautiful, and that second goal was just as good. In the playoffs especially, he's emerged from kind of a shell and has just been ballin'."
Beckett was tied for sixth on the team with nine goals coming into Saturday. Casey said the goals were just part of a big performance in Salem for Beckett.
"He really came alive out there these last two games," Casey said. "Cal today was fantastic. His work rate was great. His ability to keep the ball for us was almost just as important as his goals. Being able to see that game out, and keep possession of the ball and not give Glenvar many chances in the second half was due a lot to what he did in being able to keep the ball and possess with his teammates."
The Eagles didn't rest on their lead. One day after Ajyeman played a long ball from near midfield that Staples ran onto and tapped to the right past a charging keeper 96 seconds into the game against Radford, Ajyeman connected with Neiman on an almost identical play for a goal that came exactly 96 seconds into the second half for a 3-1 Clarke County lead.
"Going into the second half, we knew they were going to come out with some fire and some anger as well," Neiman said. "By coming out and scoring that quick goal and giving us that two-goal lead, that put us in a really good place to hold them off."
It was a huge goal for an Eagles team that did not give up three goals in a single game all year. Glenvar did not fold by any means, though. The Highlanders would outshoot Clarke County 6-3 over the remainder of the game and put pressure on the Eagles with long throw-ins into the penalty box.
Glenvar cut its deficit to 3-2 in the 66th minute when Riley Geddes grounded a shot past Kyler Darlington (four saves) from the top of the 18. Over the remainder of the game, though, the Eagles did well to limit the Highlanders' opportunities, with Darlington punching out a couple of dangerous balls. The second one went toward Glenvar's Kian Fisher outside the box on the left side, but his shot sailed high and wide on what turned out to be Glenvar's last scoring chance in the 78th minute.
Casey said it was another impressive performance for his defense. Ramirez and Joe Ziercher controlled the middle as the center backs and Ben Fulmer and Wesley Beiler were the main players on the outsides, with Beiler replacing Colin Moran about 10 minutes in because of the back injury that's bothered Moran for about a month. Beiler spent a lot of time defending Glenvar's top player in Geddes.
"Kyler was incredible back there again today," Casey said. "For a kid who's in his first year playing goalie to come out with a state championship is amazing. Ben at left back today was great was an outlet to keep the ball and keep possession going. For a kid who wasn't necessarily going to be a starter because we didn't know where his position was, he took that left back spot and never looked back."
A couple minutes after Fisher's shot, the ref blew his whistle for the last time, and Clarke County's players ran to the middle of the field to hug each other and celebrate. A few quickly took their shirts off in the delirium, eventually leading to Darlington being the first to lift a shirtless Beckett so he could be held aloft to the crowd.
"It's awesome," Beckett said. "We knew this was always our goal, and it just feels amazing to do this with this great group of guys."
