WOODSTOCK — Clarke County and Central both struggled on the offensive end on Tuesday night.
However, it was the Eagles who made enough shots down the stretch to pull out the win.
The Eagles knocked off the Falcons 47-43 in a Bull Run District boys basketball contest in Woodstock.
"It was a struggle," Clarke County head coach Brent Emmart said. "Everything was difficult, nothing came easy. We got up six or seven, got up nine a couple times, just couldn't get away. They did a good job battling back all night long."
The Eagles led the entire way. Neither team scored in the first two minutes of the game. Clarke County's Will Booker scored on a dunk with 5:02 left, after the Eagles missed their first five shots.
Clarke County struggled throughout the first half shooting the ball and shot just 24 percent (6-for-25) from the field. Central struggled with turnovers — 13 in the opening half.
Clarke County built an 8-3 lead, but four straight points from Central's Elijah Barahona cut the lead to 8-7 after the opening period.
Clarke's Louis Marino scored five points during a 7-0 run to help the Eagles take a 15-7 lead with 4:43 left in the second period.
"He's a good shooter," Emmart said of Marino. "He shoots it well. He's a pure shooter. He's got a nice stroke. When he's making shots we're a lot better, obviously."
The Falcons (2-4, 1-2 Bull Run) battled back led by a basket from Luke Williams and a 3-pointer by Barahona to cut the lead to 18-12 at the half.
"We missed a lot of easy shots in first half," Emmart said. "It was tough. Everything is just tough on the road -- that's just how basketball is. We knew it was going to be like that coming down here. We just couldn't make the plays to get away from them. That's a tribute to them and (Central boys basketball) coach (Jeff) Whittle."
The Eagles (5-4, 3-0 Bull Run) took their biggest lead of the game early in the second half. Back-to-back baskets by Marino and Tyler Sansom pushed the lead to 22-12.
The Falcons responded with back-to-back baskets by sophomore Luke Williams to cut the lead to 22-16.
Marino hit a 3-pointer for the Eagles, but the Falcons came right back with a 3-pointer by Jake Boyce and a basket from Williams to cut the lead to 25-21 with 4:23 left in the third period.
Clarke County used a 6-2 run to take a 31-23 lead, but a free throw from Central's Ben Walters and a basket by Zach Cooper cut the lead to 31-26. Marino made two free throws after being fouled at the buzzer to give the Eagles a 33-26 lead after three periods.
Back-to-back 3-pointers by Williams and Central sophomore Joefred Menendez cut the deficit to 34-32 with 6:14 left.
Clarke County's Michael Kerr-Hobert scored four straight points, but the Falcons responded with one final push.
Back-to-back baskets by Boyce and Williams cut the lead to 38-36 with 4:08 left. The Falcons had a chance to take the lead but a 3-point attempt by Walters didn't go down and the Eagles then went on a 7-0 run.
Sansom started the run with a 3-pointer and finished it with a layup for a 45-36 edge with 1:07 left.
"We just made a few more plays than they did down the stretch," Emmart said. "It was a tight game all the way."
The Falcons were able to cut it to five points, 45-40, with 31 seconds left on a steal and a layup by Barahona. However, Clarke County's Tanner Sipe made two free throws with 15 seconds left to seal the win.
Williams led the Falcons with 13 points and Barahona had 11 points.
Marino led Clarke County with 17 points and Sansom and Kerr-Hobert added 10 points each.
The Eagles are undefeated in the Bull Run District and in first place, but Emmart said the district will be tough all season long.
"We're where we want to be in the district right now," Emmart said. "We just got to keep it rolling. Every night in our league anybody can beat anybody, so we got to try to enjoy this one tonight and be ready for a quick turnaround [Wednesday] at Madison [County]."
