ELKTON — The battle of the Eagles came down to the very end on Friday in Elkton.
Kyler Darlington pounded the ball in the end zone on an 8-yard carry with under two minutes to go in the fourth quarter to give Clarke County a 14-7 win over East Rockingham in Bull Run District football action on Friday.
Darlington was impressed with his team’s performance considering the obstacles they’ve faced this year.
“We got a lot of guys in different places [and] a lot of guys unhealthy, including myself,” Darlington said. “We played hard and didn’t stop until that fourth quarter ended.”
East Rock tried to stay alive on its last drive of the game, but came up empty handed as quarterback Jakari Eaves threw an interception on fourth down with under 20 seconds to go.
ERHS first-year head coach Drew Spitzer said he felt like his team could’ve executed better offensively to come out with a different result and that consistency has been an issue for his team all season.
“I thought our defense played their butts off and made their offense punt,” Spitzer said. “We were just a couple plays away on offense from the score being different.”
Neither team made much headway in the first quarter but both tried to establish their respective running games.
Darlington carried the rushing load for Clarke County while Blake Morris and Ben Dinkel each had their fair share of rushes in the first half for East Rock.
Clarke County finally broke through late in the second quarter when Darlington found room on the right side and took it to the end zone on a 15-yard rush. Looking to score before the half, Matthew Sipe grabbed an interception in the end zone — squandering East Rock’s best opportunity.
“I was manned up on my dude and he took it off and I was like, ‘He’s taking off hard,’” Sipe said. “It had a chance to come to me and I turned around, saw the ball and I just went for it. It was a jump ball basically, we both had our hands on it and luckily I came out with it.”
East Rock was able to get on the board on its first drive of the second half as Eaves finished it off with a 5-yard toss to Zach Joyner for the score.
Penalties were crucial in this game as East Rock took advantage of good field position given on the drive, setting up the score.
Clarke County head coach Casey Childs said his team’s penalties “killed” them.
“It had to be 60 yards [given away] on that drive, that just wasn’t clean football and undisciplined football,” Childs said. “I think definitely both teams took advantage of penalties, for sure.”
Clarke County (6-2, 2-2 Bull Run) came out on the positive end of the penalties on its last offensive drive of the game.
Lining up for a field goal on fourth-and-short inside the red zone, Clarke drew East Rock offsides for an automatic first down. Ultimately, that led to Darlington’s game-winning score.
“Our line did good up front, our backs did everything well,” Sipe said. “Kyler, he’s a dog, running outside the holes [and] doing what he can do. Everyone’s doing their job and they’re doing it good.”
As the postseason nears, Childs is happy to see some of his players returning from injury and that they’re slowly getting healthy.
“If we can get healthy by the time the playoffs happen, I think we’ll be in a good spot,” Childs said. “We just got to finish playing hard in the regular season and when you get in the playoffs, anything can happen.”
For East Rock (4-5, 2-3 Bull Run), its up-and-down season continues.
From shutting out previously unbeaten Luray last week to another loss, Spitzer said it’s part of the process of culture building and becoming more consistent.
“We’re preaching consistency, we’ve beaten two of the better teams in this area and we just have to be able to come out and match that intensity week in and week out,” Spitzer said. “We’re just not quite there yet every week, but we’re getting there and we keep getting better. We played our hearts out tonight and some nights the ball doesn’t bounce your way.”
Clarke County 0 7 0 7 — 14
East Rockingham 0 0 7 0 — 7
Second Quarter
Darlington 15 run (LeBlanc kick), 3:41
Third Quarter
Joyner 5 pass from Eaves (Hensley kick), 8:06
Fourth Quarter
Darlington 8 run (LeBlanc kick), 1:42
