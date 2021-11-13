BERRYVILLE — The Clarke County football team seized control early and never lost its grip on Friday.
Matthew Sipe threw a 67-yard touchdown pass to Cordell Broy on the game’s third play from scrimmage for run-heavy Clarke County, and that turned out to be all Clarke’s dominant defense needed as third-seeded Clarke defeated No. 6 East Rockingham 31-0 at Feltner Stadium in the Region 2B quarterfinals.
“Hats off to them,” said ERHS head coach Scott Turner, whose team lost 28-14 to Clarke on Oct. 22, also at Feltner Stadium. “They executed in all three phases. They outplayed us in all three phases. They outcoached us in all three phases.”
Clarke County nearly tripled its average passing yardage per game of 22.7 on one play to put the pressure on early.
After rushing for no yards on first down and one on second, Sipe faked a handoff on a spinner play and heaved a deep pass that Broy caught behind the defense inside the ERHS 30. Broy pulled away from the ERHS defender for the 67-yard TD reception and Chris LeBlanc’s extra point made it 7-0 with 10:26 left in the first quarter.
ERHS had an excellent opportunity to try and get even when the Clarke punter LeBlanc had to run with the ball after scrambling to pick up a low snap.
ERHS took over at the Clarke 37 with 5:02 left in the first quarter after tackling LeBlanc for a 2-yard loss. But two runs by Benjamin Finkel only netted four yards, and Eaves’ pass on third down was tipped and fell to the ground. ERHS punted the ball into the end zone for a touchback.
On the first play of the second quarter, Eaves was picked off for the second time, this time on a slant near the ERHS 40 by Broy. Six plays later, Kyler Darlington (25 carries, 107 yards, two TDs) ran in around the right side for a 1-yard TD run and a 14-0 lead with 9:19 left in the second quarter.
Will Booker would intercept another slant in the second half to set up another TD.
Clarke County doesn’t see many teams that like to throw as much as ERHS, and Clarke’s secondary rose to the occasion on Friday. Sipe also had an interception.
“Our skill kids on the back end were tremendous,” said Clarke County coach Casey Childs, whose team also held ERHS to 62 yards on 26 rushes. “We were able to control the zone read with our front six. When you’re able to control with six guys in the box and still be able to cover guys, you have a chance to be pretty decent. [ERHS] hit some plays on us in the passing game a few weeks ago, and we challenged our kids on the back end to be better. We have good kids back there and they were beyond better. There wasn’t an open receiver all night, and we were knocking balls away and picking them off, and batted balls down at the line.”
ERHS won four of six games after an 0-3 start under their first-year coach this season.
“It was a good season,” said Turner, who doled out numerous hugs to his players after the game. “As a first-year head coach, I had a special group of seniors. They helped me. It’s just a great group of kids. We’ll have a lot of players back next year, and we’ll be excited to get back to work.”
East Rockingham 0 0 0 0 — 0
Clarke 7 10 7 7 — 31
Scoring Summary
First Quarter
CC — Broy 67 pass from Sipe (LeBlanc kick), 10:26
Second Quarter
CC — Darlington 1 run (LeBlanc kick), 9:19
CC — LeBlanc 27 field goal, 0:00
Third Quarter
CC — Darlington 31 run (LeBlanc kick), 10:16
Fourth Quarter
CC — Rutherford 1 run (LeBlanc kick), 7:59
