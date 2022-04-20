BERRYVILLE — If there was any doubt as to whether the defending Virginia High School League Class 2 state girls soccer champions were still the team to beat in the Bull Run District, that question was answered Wednesday night.
In a battle of unbeatens, Clarke County defeated Luray 8-0 at Wilbur M. Feltner Stadium, scoring seven goals in the first half and clinching the win on Campbell Neiman’s second goal in the final two minutes of the second half.
The Bulldogs (6-1, 6-1 Bull Run)) came in having defeated each of the other six Bull Run soccer teams by a 41-4 aggregate. Luray didn’t play poorly on Wednesday, but they never got rolling against a Clarke County (7-0, 6-0) team that scored one minute into the game finished its opportunities at an exceptional rate. The Eagles had just an 11-7 shot advantage at halftime.
Sophomore Madison Toone scored the first goal after taking a beautiful cross-field pass on the left side from Maya Mayasco that was played from just in front of midfield. She then had plenty of time to bury her shot as she approached the 18.
Though Luray came in rolling, it was an unfortunate reminder of what happened last year against the Eagles at Feltner Stadium, when they gave up a goal in the opening minutes and fell 5-1, this after losing 10-2 to Clarke earlier in the year.
“It’s kind of like what happened last year when we came here, when they scored really quick and started getting in the girls’ heads,” Luray coach Amy Weakley said.
The Eagles didn’t start piling up the goals immediately. But after Kelsey Elrod chipped a ball behind the defense that Marasco ran onto and finished as she neared the 18 in the 17th minute, that started a run of six goals in 16 minutes.
“We let them get in our heads, and we didn’t talk, and we stopped marking,” Weakley said. “When we stop marking, it looks like a ping pong ball back and forth, and we look a mess. Talking and marking was our problem today.”
Weakley decided to move her daughter Emilee back into midfield on Wednesday to give her more touches, and she said putting some people in different roles might have affected communication.
Luray did have some opportunities in the first half, as Clarke keeper Emma Rogers made a a diving save on Savannah Owens and a sliding save on Emilee Weakley as part of six-save night. The Bulldogs then did well to keep Clarke County off the scoreboard almost the entire second half, with Trinity Hasse making six of her 10 saves after halftime. Clarke finished with a 22-9 shot edge.
“Second half, we marked, we stepped up,” said Amy Weakley, whose team travels to Page County on Friday for its next game. “I just kind of encouraged them at halftime and told them what I expected of them. Sometimes I have to make them a little mad at me to make them play harder.”
