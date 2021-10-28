LURAY — Clarke County clinched a share for the Bull Run District regular-season championship as the Eagles handed Luray its fourth consecutive loss with a 14-0 triumph in a hard-hitting clash on Thursday at Bulldog Field.
Cordell Broy returned a punt 65 yards to open the scoring and added an eight-yard TD run in the first half as Clarke County (8-1, 5-0 Bull Run) remained atop the district standings. The Bulldogs (4-4, 1-4 Bull Run) could not overcome three costly turnovers, including two deep in Clarke County territory.
Luray had the first opportunity to score on its initial series as quarterback Brady Jenkins broke loose from the Clarke 35. But just before Jenkins got into the end zone, Broy punched the ball out of his hands from behind and the ball rolled through the end zone for a touchback.
The contest remained scoreless until late in the first quarter when Broy fielded a bouncing punt and broke loose up the right sidelines for a score.
Clarke County tacked on a touchdown late in the second period after holding the Bulldogs on fourth-and-2. Taking over at the 50 with 6:12 to go, the Eagles needed nearly all of that time. Matthew Sipe’s 19-yard completion to Titus Hensler got Clarke County first-and-goal from the 8. Two plays later, Broy rolled around the left side to make it 14-0 with 54 seconds left in the half.
Both defenses dominated the second half until Luray, after an interception by Caden Stevens at the Bulldogs’ 35, marched 50 yards with half of those coming on Stevens’ 25-yard run. On first down at the Clarke 15, the Bulldogs fumbled and the Eagles’ Michael Perozich recovered.
Clarke County, aided by an unsportsmanlike penalty on fourth down, ran the final 9:30 off the clock.
