STRASBURG — After emerging from the team's locker room late Monday night at Strasburg High School, Clarke County senior guard Hailey Evans apologized before starting an interview.
"My voice is a little gone," Evans said.
When a team puts as much energy, heart, and grit into a game as the Eagles did on Monday night, it's only fitting for the players to celebrate by pushing their collective throats to the limit.
After completing a thrilling 62-51 overtime victory over John Marshall in the Virginia High School League Class 2 girls basketball state semifinals, CCHS players began screaming as they ran toward each other, and their fans backed them up to produce a noise that could probably have been heard back in Berryville if the doors to Strasburg High had been open.
Clarke County (24-5) will play defending state champion Central-Wise (25-6) at 4:30 p.m. on Saturday in the Class 2 state title game at Virginia Commonwealth University's Stuart C. Siegel Center in Richmond. Central defeated Gate City 51-50 in the other semifinal Monday night.
The Warriors will play for their seventh Class 2 title in 10 seasons. The Eagles, led in Monday's semifinal victory by 26 points and 12 rebounds from 6-foot standout freshman Alainah McKavish, will participate in their first title game since capturing the program's only title in 2007, the last year in which there were only three classes for basketball.
Clarke County certainly worked hard for it.
The Eagles survived a game in which they were seven lead changes and three ties in the last 15 minutes and two seconds, including a 46-46 score at the end of regulation. From the 5:14 mark of the fourth quarter to the 1:12 mark of the overtime — a span of seven minutes and 42 seconds — the two region champs were never separated by more than three points.
Clarke County closed overtime with a 13-1 run, making all three field goal attempts and 7-of-8 foul shots in the last 1:50.
Clarke brought back eight players who lost 63-60 in overtime to John Marshall last year in the Class 2 state quarterfinals in Richmond. Those returners included Evans (12 points), senior Keira Rohrbach (eight points), junior Kaiya Williams (seven points), and junior guard Selene Good (five points), all starters on Monday who were all subbed out with 34 seconds left to a standing ovation from the CCHS faithful in a packed gymnasium.
"That left a bitter taste in our mouth," Eagles 10th-year head coach Regina Downing said about last year's loss to John Marshall. "All year long, we held on to that because we felt like we should have won that game. We were up to the challenge today. The kids just really wanted it. It's just so awesome right now to get over the hump of beating [John Marshall]."
The impressive front line of 6-foot-3 East Carolina signee Jaedyn Cook (19 points, nine rebounds), 6-2 R'Mia Crutchfield (16 points, 11 rebounds), and 6-0 Khamaya Earley helped the Justices produce a 50-37 rebounding advantage, but the Eagles never backed down against that size.
Clarke County made 25-of-38 free-throw attempts because of the team's aggressive mentality. Three John Marshall starters fouled out in the fourth quarter and overtime — Crutchfield and guards Janiyaha Pickett and Yasmin Hall. The Justices drew 17 fouls but only managed a 10-of-16 performance at the foul line and shot 27.1 percent from the field.
It was evident from the start the respect that Downing had for John Marshall. After turning the ball over twice and falling behind 4-0, Downing took a timeout just 56 seconds into the game.
"I told them if we take a timeout early, it's because we're not where we need to be and not doing what we need to do," said Downing, who noted that the Eagles had left Earley wide open down the floor for the second basket. "We were all out of rotation, so we had to get them back with a sound mind. We had scrabbled minds early."
Clarke handled itself quite nicely from there. The Eagles led 11-8 after one quarter and 25-18 at the half. Clarke County's man defense and traps created three more turnovers (13) than John Marshall did in the first half.
The Justices would apply their 2-2-1 press as the Eagles neared half-court and fall back into a trapping zone if they had to, and Clarke County got more comfortable with it as the game went on. The Eagles made 6-of-12 shots in the second quarter and 4-of-9 in the third. Clarke County struggled from the field in the fourth quarter, but the Eagles made up for it by getting to the free-throw line and putting the Justices in foul trouble.
"I felt like if we handled the pressure, we could get them in a half-court game, and we could beat them in a half-court game," Downing said. "We handled their pressure and were able to take them on one-on-one."
McKavish was masterful with her drives and worked in the paint, whether she was making a post move or rebounding. She scored 14 points in the first half (no one else on Clarke County had more than four points at the half), added four more points in the third quarter, then hit 8-of-11 free throws in the fourth quarter and overtime to wrap a masterful effort.
"I was trying to go to the basket and go up strong," McKavish said.
"She played huge for us," Downing said. "I knew they would have a hard time guarding her because she is so versatile."
John Marshall went on a 10-0 run in the third quarter to take a 31-29 lead, but the Eagles rebounded to take a 37-33 lead after three quarters. The Justices went on a 7-0 run in the fourth quarter to take a 40-39 lead, but Clarke County responded with a 4-0 run to make it 43-40 with 3:38 left.
John Marshall's Zuri Hall tied the game at 46-46 with 44.9 seconds left with two free throws. The Eagles then broke the Justices' press, but Good's bank shot was too hard off the glass, and John Marshall's Kayden Jones rebounded and was fouled with 36.3 seconds left. Jones missed the front end of a one-and-one, and McKavish grabbed the rebound.
Each team had a chance to take the lead in the final 10 seconds, but Cook blocked McKavish after she tried a scoop shot with her right hand on a post move with eight seconds left. With 1.7 seconds left, Jones attempted to lob the ball from the left sideline in the front court to Cook in the paint, but she was double-teamed, and the ball sailed over her head and out of bounds. The Eagles then got the ball to Rohrbach, but her rushed, spinning 3-point attempt from more than 25 feet out while falling to the floor only caught the backboard.
At the start of overtime, Clarke County was in a much better situation than John Marshall. Crutchfield had fouled out with 2:22 left in the fourth quarter, and Pickett fouled out with 1:10 left. And then Clarke County's situation got even better 10 seconds into overtime when Hall fouled out.
"We got both of their ballhandlers out, so we knew after that we had to lock down and apply the pressure up top," Williams said.
After McKavish was fouled after grabbing a rebound with 1:50 left and hitting two free throws to make it 51-50, the Eagles' defense took over.
Williams and Good applied a double team in the backcourt to knock the ball away from Zuri Hall. Good picked the ball up and fed Williams for a layup with 1:32 left to make it 53-50. John Marshall called timeout, and Williams screamed in excitement as she approached the bench.
"We knew that she was one of their [lesser] ballhandlers, so we knew we could go ahead and trap," Williams said. "We saw the back of her head, and we went for it. Selene tipped it out, and she passed it to me."
The Justices nearly tied the game up on Jones' 3-pointer from the left corner, but it rimmed out with 1:17 left. Clarke County then scrambled and forced a jump ball by going to the floor for the rebound, and the Eagles took over with the possession arrow in their favor.
On the inbound from under its basket, Clarke County broke the press with Williams passing to Evans on the left side and Evans firing the ball up the court to an open Good for a layup to make it 55-50 with 1:12 left.
Evans would have a layup with 42 seconds left that essentially finished the game. Keira Rohrbach forced a turnover in the front court, Williams picked the ball up, and she fired ahead to an open Evans to make it 59-50.
"One thing that we noticed is [the Justices] always have their eye on the ball," Evans said. "They don't look back and see who's in the back [behind them], so we really utilized that."
Not long after, Clarke County players were mobbing each other in the middle of the court, with some winding up on the floor.
"It feels like everything we worked for paid off," Williams said.
"It's an honor [to play in the state title game]," Evans said.
"It's a great feeling," McKavish said. "I'm just excited to go to states."
