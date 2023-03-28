In Berryville, seniors Chris LeBlanc and Oakley Staples scored two goals apiece as Clarke County crushed non-district foe Warren County 8-0 in boys soccer action at home Monday.
LeBlanc also had an assist for the unbeaten Eagles, while juniors Charlie Frame and Joseph Ziercher had a goal and an assist each.
Caden Mercer, a junior, also scored a goal, while senior Leo Morris dished out two assists and senior Ben Fulmer added one.
Clarke (5-0) was right back in action Tuesday at Madison County.
