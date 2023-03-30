In Berryville, four singles wins helped propel Clarke County to a 6-3 non-district boys tennis victory over Skyline on Wednesday.
Linus Pritchard, a senior, earned an 8-3 win at the top spot for the Eagles, while teammate Preston Bernier, a junior, was victorious at No. 2. Sophomore Jonathan Westbrook and senior Dominic Boukaia also won at No. 4 and No. 5 singles for Clarke County.
In the doubles matches, Boukaia and senior Thomas Dalton earned an 8-4 win at No. 1, while senior Cannon Long and freshman Jake Pastore were victorious at the No. 3 spot.
The Eagles (4-1), who have won three straight, returned to action Thursday on the road at non-district foe Warren County.
