Junior setter Allie Lynch had a big night, distributing 40 assists, but it wasn’t quite enough as Clarke County opened its season with a thrilling 27-25, 23-25, 25-18, 18-25, 9-15 loss at the hands of Warren County in non-district volleyball action in Front Royal on Monday.
Senior outside hitter Anna Spencer led the Eagles with a match-high 17 kills, while freshman Isabel Aliveto added 16. Spencer also served up a team-high four aces in the loss.
Also chipping in for Clarke was junior libero Marlee Backover with a game-high 20 digs, while Gracie Brown, a sophomore middle hitter, chipped in with a team-best four blocks.
The Eagles (0-1) return to action Thursday at home against non-conference foe Sherando.
