Playing for the second time in as many nights, Clarke County got back on track with a key victory on its home court.
The Eagles, fueled by junior setter Allie Lynch’s big game, earned an impressive 25-20, 25-15, 25-22 sweep of Bull Run District opponent Rappahannock County in prep volleyball action in Berryville on Tuesday.
Lynch finished with a team-high 31 assists for Clarke, while junior libero Marlee Backover added 16 digs and six aces, and Isabel Aliveto, a freshman, totaled a team-high 10 kills.
Senior Anna Spencer and freshman Grace Gerenski both added nine kills apiece for CCHS.
The Eagles (3-5, 2-1 Bull Run) return to action Thursday at Strasburg (1-8, 1-2 Bull Run).
