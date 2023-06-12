SALEM — A team that had beaten every squad it played by at least four goals this year had a fitting finale of dominance on Saturday.
Led by junior forward Kelsey Elrod’s four goals and one assist, the Clarke County girls’ soccer team defeated Central of Wise County 7-0 in the Virginia High School League Class 2 state championship game at Roanoke College’s Kerr Stadium.
The 24-0 Eagles — who outscored their opponents 181-4 this year — didn’t start out quite as fast as they did in their previous state tournament wins over Poquoson (6-1 in the quarterfinals) and Glenvar (6-0 in the semifinals). They led 3-0 after 15 minutes in both those games.
But when Summer Toone finished off her twin sister Madison’s perfect leading through ball 20 minutes into the game, it was evident that the 2-0 lead would be more than enough.
Clarke County had superior skill, dominated possession and would go on to finish with a 37-1 shot advantage over the Warriors (17-4-2). The Falcons’ only shot attempt was a long one that was well off target immediately after Elrod made it 1-0 a little more than six minutes into the game.
The 2023 Eagles feature many of the same people who played on both the 2021 state champions and the 2022 team that was stunned in the state quarterfinals. They’ve been on a mission to get back on top all season, and it paid off with the players jumping and screaming on a sunny morning after first-year head coach Ray Hawkins presented the players with the championship trophy.
“I think what was just so amazing was that we just had that trust in each other that we would get this end result,” said junior midfielder Campbell Neiman. “If we trusted each other and worked hard we would get it done, and I think you saw that today. It was really a surreal moment. It was really nice to finally finish it off.”
Hawkins gave credit to Central’s defensive organization for slowing the Eagles down a bit at the start. But no one can hold Clarke County down for long, and Hawkins said it meant a lot to see such a talented and driven team achieve its goal.
“It’s redemption from last year,” said Hawkins, who was added to the coaching staff in September of 2022. “I think there were demons we had to exorcise as a group. Coaches, players, everybody from last year, I think they did that.”
Clarke County’s efforts were aided by a fired-up Elrod. She assisted the Eagles’ third goal in the win over Glenvar on Friday, but it was a rare game in which she did not find the back of the net. Only Madison Toone with 58 goals has scored more than Elrod’s 41 this season.
“She was kind of frustrated [Friday],” Hawkins said. “The play was mostly to the wings to take advantage of Glenvar since they only played three in the back, so it was easy to play out wide [and not involve Elrod as much]. She was looking to score today.”
Elrod got it started by tapping a ball past a defender near the top of the 18, then firing a shot at Warriors goalkeeper Rhiannon Barton. Barton was in position to stop it, but the shot had too much pace for her and it went off her hands and into the net with 33:59 on the clock in the first half.
A couple of people affiliated with Central on the sideline closest to the spectator section noticed how much the Warriors were packing in their defense early on, and that didn’t escape Elrod’s attention either.
“I noticed that Central, they crowded in the box a lot,” Elrod said. “I was just like, ‘We’ve just got to take shots from far out today.’”
After the Toones connected for the second goal, Elrod scored Clarke County’s next two goals from much closer off the foot of junior defender Lily Suling.
In the 27th minute, Suling set up for a direct kick on the right side of the field from about 30 yards away as the Clarke County boys’ soccer team was walking into the stadium in preparation for its state championship game later in the day. Senior goalkeeper Kyler Darlington said, ‘Let’s go Kelsey Elrod!’ Moments later, Suling played the ball in the air toward the left side and Elrod squeezed in between a couple of players and fired a header back across the goalmouth inside the right post for a 3-0 lead, which would be the halftime score.
Four minutes into the second half, Suling found Elrod just in front of the goal on a corner kick from the right side to make it 4-0.
Elrod stands several inches shorter than the Toone twins and Suling, who usually are the tallest players you’ll see on any soccer field. But it’s pretty hard to deny Elrod when the ball is in the air. She said she now has six or seven goals on headers.
“She’s fearless when she goes in there,” Hawkins said. “She’s gotten into trouble a couple times with some injuries. But she will go into anybody. She doesn’t care how much bigger they might be than her.”
Each one of Elrod’s header goals have come on passes from Suling, a set-piece extraordinaire who now has 23 assists this season, one behind Madison Toone.
“I feel like I know where the ball is going to go when she hits it most of the time,” Elrod said.
Elrod closed out her day by making a short pass to Madison Toone, who blasted a ball in from 25 yards out in the 50th minute to make it 5-0, then scored off a cross from the right side by defender Sidney Shinabery in the 55th minute. Elrod sent the ball in from just inside the 18, then checked out of the game after the goal, receiving a warm ovation from the Eagle fans as she jogged to the sideline.
It meant a lot to Elrod to play such a big role in such a big moment.
“It’s been special playing with these girls, because a lot of us have played together since third grade,” Elrod said. “From the beginning we’ve had a good connection, and we’ve just kept that throughout the season.”
Heather Cartagena assisted Leah Mitchell for the final goal.
It was fitting that Madison Toone had both an assist and a goal on Saturday. Madison — who did not play for Clarke County last year because of an injury — was the biggest reason the Eagles played at a higher level in 2023.
Madison and Summer also received a long-overdue state championship experience. They were each an integral part of the 2021 title team, but because COVID resulted in the season ending two weeks later than usual that year, neither player could participate in the state championship win over Radford due to a club soccer commitment in California.
“It’s definitely special,” Madison said. “It’s nice to get such a big result.”
Madison said the seniors mean a lot to her, and it was significant to her that the team got to send them out with victories.
Defensive midfielder Audrey Price, outside back Ella O’Donnell and center back Bailey Mayo make up the Eagles’ senior class, and each has been a key contributor since they were sophomores on the 2021 title team.
“I definitely think [the team] deserved this game,” Price said. “We worked so hard all season. We put in the work today, and it showed. I’m really proud of us.
“It’s just great to have two rings, especially one for winning my last game my senior year. I’m glad to leave high school and soccer like this.”
Mayo didn’t play her first game until May 12 — Clarke County’s 14th game — because she had surgery on her jaw in February. She knew her team would do fine without her, but contributing in a meaningful way after returning is something she won’t forget.
“It feels good to be back where we needed to be last year but didn’t quite make it,” Mayo said. “It’s pretty awesome [to win a state title].”
Mayo has always played defense for the Eagles, but O’Donnell played in the back for the first time this year after being shifted there in the preseason. O’Donnell did have experience playing defense for her club team Blue Ridge United, and she enjoyed contributing to a stout back line.
“We obviously have a great offensive team, so I knew I could help my team in that position,” O’Donnell said. “[The defense] all had a connection and worked well together. We trusted each other, and I think that’s really important for a defense.”
The three seniors — along with the defensive midfielder Neiman, center back Suling, outside back Sidney Shinabery and goalkeeper Avery Shinabery — helped the Eagles record their 20th shutout on Saturday.
Hawkins said Price and Neiman did an exceptional job all season of creating offense and helping things go smoothly on defense.
“They make the passes that lead to the assists for the goals,” Hawkins said. “If we had good passing up front, it’s usually because they started it. And if we have an easy night in the back, it’s because of them.”
O’Donnell is pleased that Clarke County finished on top this year, and she wishes the best for next year’s team once she leaves.
“I’m just so happy,” she said. “We’ve all stayed super close, and I hope that they can win it next year, too.”
With eight junior starters on Saturday and plenty of other people on the team who saw significant time this year, Clarke County has every reason to believe it can win back-to-back titles for the first time since 2005-06. They have the skill to do it, but also the right mindset.
After the semifinal win over Glenvar, junior starting wing Olivia Morise’s mother Lacy thanked Hawkins for keeping the team environment positive and giving Clarke County its confidence back. A 20-2 record last season marked the end of Jon Cousins’ tenure as head coach due to his behavior in the state quarterfinal loss, according to Clarke County Public Schools.
“I wasn’t there for what happened last year, but I tried to [keep the team spirit up this year],” Hawkins said. “For example, when they gave up the first score against Strasburg, I told them not to worry about it. They’re not going to be perfect. They’re not going to have a flawless season where they don’t make any mistakes. If you make a mistake, fix it and get better from it.
“They’re outstanding players. The talent was always there, the chemistry was always there. They just needed some positivity to really go.”
