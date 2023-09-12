Allie Lynch had 25 assists and five aces, but the standout junior setter’s efforts weren’t enough for Clarke County in another 25-21, 25-20, 25-23 prep volleyball sweep at the hands of non-district rival Skyline in Front Royal on Monday.
Anna Spencer, a senior outside hitter, totaled 12 kills and a pair of blocks for the Eagles.
Also chipping in for Clarke was junior libero Marlee Backover, with 16 digs in the loss.
The Eagles (2-5) were set to get right back in action on the court Tuesday night with another Bull Run District match against Rappahannock County in Berryville.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.