Senior Ana Gonzalez Santander, junior Mary Simmons, and junior Kylie Prazinko earned impressive singles victories, but Clarke County fell just short in a 5-4 loss at non-district opponent Skyline in girls tennis action in Front Royal on Wednesday.
Santander earned an 8-4 win at No. 3 singles for the Eagles, while Simmons was an 8-0 victor at the No. 4 spot, and Prazinko cruised to an 8-0 victory at the No. 6 spot in the singles matches.
In doubles, sophomore Lillian Simmons paired up for an 8-1 win at No. 2, but the Hawks won the other two matches to clinch it.
Clarke (2-3) was back in action Thursday against Warren County.
