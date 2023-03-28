Junior midfielder Madison Toone had a hat trick as Clarke County cruised to a 4-0 non-district girls soccer shutout of Warren County in Front Royal on Monday.
Summer Toone added a goal and an assist for the Eagles (5-0), while senior Ella O’Donnel and junior Lily Suling had an assist.
Clarke (5-0) hosted Madison County in a Bull Run District game Tuesday.
