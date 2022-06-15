Clarke County senior forward Caleb Neiman was named the Virginia High School League Class 2 boys soccer player of the year on Wednesday after a record-setting campaign.
Neiman scored a program-record 45 goals this season and also dished out 11 assists for the Eagles, who went 24-0 and won the program's first state title since 2006.
The standout senior assisted on the game-winning goal in Clarke's state semifinal over Radford and had the team's final goal in the championship win over Glenvar.
The Eagles were well represented as a team on the all-state team with CCHS coach Patrick Casey earning coach-of-the-year honors after guiding the Eagles to their fourth state championship in program history and avenging a semifinal loss from 2021.
Neiman was joined on the VHSL Class 2 all-state first team by fellow Clarke County teammates Leo Morris, Menes Ajyeman, Joseph Ziercher and Jesus Ramirez.
Chris LeBlanc and Charlie Frame represented the Eagles on the all-state second team, along with Central's Aiden Mercer, who was named as an at-large selection.
