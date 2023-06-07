Clarke County junior midfielder Madison Toone is the Region 2B Player of the Year.
After another phenomenal season, including guiding the Eagles back to the Virginia High School League Class 2 state tournament, Toone was joined on the All-Region 2B girls soccer first team by junior teammates Summer Toone and Kelsey Elrod at the forward spots and senior Audrey Price as an at-large selection. Clarke junior Lily Suling also was honored as a first-team all-region defender.
Mountain View senior Annika Dellinger and Strasburg senior Hannah Kepler were the other first-team forwards, while sophomores Ava Pulizzi (Central) and Audrey Kepler (Strasburg) were midfielders, along with Generals senior Hannah Whitaker.
Central junior McKenna Rimel, Stuarts Draft junior Maddy Floyd, and Luray junior Summer Forder made up the other three defender spots, while Page County senior Montana Foltz was the keeper.
The at-large selections included Draft junior Maddie Baska and Luray junior Savannah Owens.
The second team is comprised of Page sophomore Emma Babb, Luray sophomore Kate Taglauer, Central freshman Anna Bible, and Clarke sophomore Leah Mitchell at the four forward positions.
The second-team midfielders were all juniors in Luray’s Hazel Parlett, Draft’s Hailey Cox, and Clarke County’s duo of Olivia Morise and Campbell Neiman, while Luray’s Trinity Hasse is the senior keeper.
The defenders included Strasburg freshman Rayna Mrizek, Central junior Miah Brown, and Clarke senior Ella O’Donnell, while Central junior Eden Shelhamer and Strasburg senior Gabby Fox were both at-large selections on the second team.
