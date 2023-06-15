Clarke County midfielder Madison Toone is the Virginia High School League Class 2 Player of the Year.
Toone, a junior totaled 58 goals, the ninth most in VHSL history for a single season, and 24 assists for the Eagles this season. Her 140 points this season are the sixth most for a single season. Additionally, she earned Region 2B and Bull Run District Player of the Year during a record-breaking campaign.
Her coach, Ray Hawkins, was named the state’s Coach of the Year during his debut season in charge.
In his first year as head coach at Clarke County, Hawkins led the Eagles to a 24-0 record and the Class 2 state title with a 7-0 win over Central-Wise in the finals and the program’s fourth state ring. The Eagles won state titles in 2005, 2006, and 2021 and outscored opponents 181-4 this year.
Joining Toone on the all-state first team were Clarke County junior defender Lily Suling and a pair of at-large selections in senior teammate Audrey Price and junior teammate Kelsey Elrod.
CCHS junior Summer Toone, the twin sister of Madison, was also a first-team selection at forward.
The only other local on the all-state first team was Central junior defender McKenna Rimel.
The second-team consisted of just one local in Falcons sophomore midfielder Ava Pulizzi.
