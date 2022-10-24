BRIDGEWATER — It’s been a season of ups and downs for the Turner Ashby volleyball team.
But at this point in the season, the trajectory of the Knights is heading in the right direction as they've won seven of their last 10 matches and are playing their best volleyball of the season.
TA second-year head coach Brandi Baylor said she feels the team has exceeded any expectations that people potentially set for them. She noted the team lost nine seniors last year and they have two starters who have never played even at a high school level.
“I think it’s pretty impressive the work ethic that this team has shown and the interest in getting better and learning the game,” Baylor said. “It’s made a huge difference to where we are right now. I think every day in practice, they take it as a learning opportunity and they ask questions to get better and it’s made a huge difference to this team.”
Carly Fincham is one of only two seniors on the team and has been the only senior on the court with Kelsey Knight sidelined due to injury.
Fincham said it’s a unique dynamic with five freshmen and not nearly as many seniors. When Knight went down, Fincham said she felt the pressure of being the sole senior.
“I was very hesitant and intimidated by that idea, but I’ve adjusted very well and I have my teammates surrounding me with positivity on the court,” Fincham said. “It encourages me to do my best for them.”
Baylor said they challenged Fincham to go hard at every ball and vocally keep the team together. She believes Fincham has risen to the occasion this year.
“She’s been fantastic, she does everything that we ask her to do, she works extremely hard and she wants to be good,” Baylor said. “She cares about everybody on this team so it’s made a big difference to where we are and where we think we can go.”
Junior Harleigh Propst believes the team has succeeded better than they expected. She felt people looked at them as a team who lost nine seniors and couldn’t win a game. Propst said she believes they can continue to build on their success.
Communication is key in volleyball and Propst noted it was tough to get everyone to trust one another on the court. Propst said she feels they’ve since adjusted through the time the team has had to bond.
“I think playing together and being with each other five days a week definitely helped that and a bunch of team bonding that we’ve done,” Propst said. “It definitely progressed so much more than the beginning of the season.”
Whether it’s going to a pumpkin patch or out to dinner, Propst said they do everything as a team which has helped their on-court success.
Propst feels the team can improve on being more aggressive at the ball and not being passive towards teams that can put the ball down or put a block up. Baylor believes her team can be more consistent in serving and serve receive.
“We can be great and we can be bad,” Baylor said. “Those are two areas that we focus on all the time in practice that we need to continue improving on in order to keep being successful.”
On the contrary, Baylor thinks her team has most improved on where they put the ball, finding spots and taking advantage of what the defense is giving them.
She said her team asks each other questions and is willing to take constructive criticism, which she says always helps.
“It’s better coming from them than me or [assistant] coach [Roger] Davis,” Baylor said. “I think from that perspective, they trust each other and that’s made a huge difference on us improving instead of staying where we were to start with.”
The Knights will begin postseason play next week in the Region 3C tournament.
When reflecting on this season, the first word that came to Baylor’s mind was fun and she said that this is the greatest group of girls she’s worked with.
“This is my 20-plus year coaching [and] I don’t think I've ever enjoyed a bunch of kids more than this group,” Baylor said. “They work hard, they have fun, they genuinely care about each other and like each other. It doesn’t matter what we’re doing, they enjoy being together and it just makes it so much fun.”
