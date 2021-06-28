After a restless night spent tossing and turning about the uneasiness around the discussion he was going to have, Donnie Coleman headed to East Rockingham on Monday morning for an early-season workout as the school's football coach.
By the time he left silently out the side door while the Eagles began their offseason strength and conditioning, he had informed the school and his players that he was stepping down to return to a familiar place and take on a new role.
“I don’t think I slept at all last night," said Coleman. "Those kids have been through a lot over the last 400 days or so [due to COVID-19] and I just wondered what their reaction was going to be. They were great, though. It’s just the culture that everyone has been part of. They went about their business and I told them I’d be pulling for them down the road. They’re a great group of kids and they’re going to do well. It was a tough day but at the same time, you’re sitting here thinking, ‘I’ve got a great job, a great challenge ahead of me.’”
Coleman was announced as the new athletic director at Turner Ashby on Monday after spending the previous 11 years coaching the East Rock football team.
Since ERHS opened in 2010, Coleman has been the coach of the football team while also helping with wrestling and girls soccer at various points in his tenure.
Coleman compiled a 76-49 record over 11 seasons with the Eagles, who he took over when the school opened in 2010, and led them to nine straight playoff appearances from 2011-2019. In 2018, East Rock had its best season in program history when it reached the Virginia High School League Class 2 semifinals. The Eagles went 0-6 during the condensed spring season this year.
“He had a huge impact on, not only football, but our entire athletic program," East Rockingham athletic director Eric Phillips said. "Everything that he has done in the weight room and just educating all of our kids — he’s just been a first-class guy. We’re going to miss him. He’s a good friend, but we’re extremely happy for him and getting this promotion. He’s going to do a wonderful job.”
Coleman will replace Will Crockett, who has been there since 2016, as the Knights AD. Crockett will now step into the role of assistant principal at TA.
“I’m a big believer in looking at the next opportunity, the next thing," Crockett said. "It's an exciting opportunity, so I took it. The AD position is a great job. It’s not something I was unhappy with. This just felt like a logical next step.”
The move marks a homecoming for Coleman, who taught at Turner Ashby from 1995-2009 and was an assistant under former coach Charlie Newman.
He said that he didn't always plan on becoming an athletic director, but his management of the East Rock football staff over the years made him gain an interest in the career path and he opted to start looking into it as a possibility.
"I knew that most head coaches don’t really get to write their own script at the end of their career, so just I wanted to have an option just in case it became open," Coleman said. "There were a couple of [athletic-director] jobs that peaked my interest, but I wanted to stay here local. Obviously, I spent 15 years at TA and when that one popped open, it certainly peaked my interest.”
While the Knights community celebrated the return of Coleman on Monday, the East Rockingham community admitted it was going to be a hard-hitting loss.
"He was an all-around great guy," former Eagles running back Trenton Morris, a 2020 graduate, said. "He was an outstanding leader and role model that everyone looked up to. When he was in the room, all eyes and ears were directed toward him because what he was going to say was important."
Former ERHS standout quarterback Dylan Williams said he first met Coleman when he was in seventh grade and played in a local recreational league.
From that moment, the two became close and Williams eventually helped Coleman guide the Eagles to their most successful season ever in 2018.
"He always had faith in me, even in some tough games," Williams said. "He never let me get too down on myself, but it kept it real to get better."
And it wasn't just former players sending their congratulations to Coleman on Monday as words of encouragement came in from fellow ERHS coaches Paul Comer, Carey Keyes, Zach Mathias and Ryan McAlister, Spotswood football coach Dale Shifflett, Harrisonburg athletic director Brandon Burley and many others.
"I’ll be honest. It was tough to sleep last night," Keyes said. "We’ve just gotten really close. I’ve been at East Rock for seven years and he just welcomed me with open arms. I learned so much from him. He’s made me a better coach and a better man. He’s just a great guy and a great leader. What sticks out most about him is that it’s all about the kids. There’s no ego involved with him at all and I really appreciated that. All of his decisions were about what’s best for the kids and not what was best for himself. It’s great to see him making a decision for him and his family. He obviously deserves this. It’s a big blow for us at East Rock. He helped everybody at the school. It won’t be the same without him.”
Phillips said the search for a new football coach is already underway.
"We are certainly going to try to get this thing moving pretty quickly and hire a coach as soon as we can, but we don’t want to rush it," Phillips said on Monday afternoon. "We want to take our time and get it right at the same time."
Coleman has been Phillips' right-hand man in recent years, helping fill the role of AD when Phillips had other commitments or was busy with other programs.
Keyes said that type of willingness to help is what will be missed most.
“Honestly, he’s like having a second athletic director already," Keyes said. "Pretty much any night we play, if I look over there in the corner, he’s going to be watching. He just loved the kids at our school and tried to help as much as he could. It’s just big shoes to fill for whoever is his replacement."
At TA, Coleman will join a staff that he's familiar with as many current coaches and assistants either coached with him while he was there before or played under him.
"I’m just going to approach it like a football coach, man," Coleman said. "The operation they’ve set up over there is running smooth. You can just be a resource and help out. When you pull into TA, the facilities there are first-class. They’ve done a nice job updating, upgrading their facilities. They’re part of the Valley District and it has a long, storied tradition. I’m excited to get into that. We have a lot of familiarity and we all understand what the expectations are.”
Those expectations at Turner Ashby will now be similar to the ones Coleman established at East Rockingham and why there were no hard feelings Monday.
For 11 years, Coleman has been about the kids at ERHS.
Now, he's making a move that will benefit him and his family and that's what his peers believe he deserves.
"It was always about the kids," Keyes said. "It was never about Donnie Coleman. That will always stick with me."
